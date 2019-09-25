OGE Energy Corp. increases annual dividend to $1.55 per share

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.3875 per share from $0.3650 per share, which represents growth of approximately 6 percent and equates to $1.55 per share annually.

The increase is effective with the fourth quarter 2019 dividend and will be paid Oct. 30, 2019, to shareholders of record Oct. 10, 2019.

"With this increase, we continue to honor our commitment to our shareholders to grow our dividend in both a meaningful and sustainable way," said Sean Trauschke, Chairman, President and CEO of OGE Energy. "This sustained dividend growth is due, in large part, to the continued growth in our Enable Midstream investment and comes on the heels of billions of dollars in capital investments at OG&E that were completed while holding customer rates essentially flat. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our great people."

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 856,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.3875 RECORD DATE: 10/10/19 PAYMENT DATE: 10/30/19

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.