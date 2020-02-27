OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2019 and outlook for 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"), and holder of 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP, today reported earnings of $2.16 per average diluted share in 2019, compared with earnings of $2.12 per average diluted share in 2018.

In 2019, OG&E, a regulated electric utility, reported net income of $350 million and contributed $1.74 per diluted share, compared with $328 million, or $1.64 per diluted share in 2018. Natural Gas Midstream Operations received cash distributions from Enable Midstream of $144 million and contributed earnings of approximately $81 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in 2019 compared to cash distributions of approximately $141 million and contributed earnings of $109 million, or $0.54 per diluted share in 2018. The 2019 Natural Gas Midstream results include a non-cash asset impairment of $16 million or $0.08 per share. The holding company posted a gain of $2 million or $0.01 per diluted share in 2019, compared to a loss of $11 million or $0.06 per diluted share in 2018.

"Our company achieved another solid year in 2019," said OGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. We wrapped up our environmental compliance investments, opportunistically purchased two power plants under legacy purchase power agreements thereby saving customers millions of dollars. We continued to attract new businesses to our service territory and at the same time maintained the lowest rates in the nation. I could not be prouder of our members' 2019 accomplishments."

Fourth Quarter results

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per diluted share compared with $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to the asset impairment at Enable Midstream. The decrease is partially offset by higher earnings at the utility primarily due to the recovery of assets placed into service.

Discussion of 2019 results

OG&E reported net income of $350 million in 2019 compared to $328 million in 2018, an increase of 6.7 percent. Higher earnings in 2019 were primarily due to the recovery of assets placed into service, customer growth and more favorable weather.

Natural Gas Midstream Operations contributed earnings to OGE of approximately $81 million for 2019 compared to $109 million for 2018. Volumes were higher across all business segments and Enable increased the quarterly distribution rate to LP unit holders by 4%.

2020 Outlook

OG&E is projected to earn $1.72 to $1.78 per average diluted share. The Company projects the earnings contribution from its ownership interest in Enable Midstream to be at the lower end of approximately $0.47 to $0.53 per average diluted share and breakeven results at the holding company. Additionally, OGE Energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2020 is $2.19 to $2.31 per average diluted share. The guidance assumes approximately 201 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the year. More information regarding the Company's 2020 earnings guidance and the Company's 2019 financial results is contained in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Webcast

OGE Energy will host a live webcast for discussion of the results of 2019 and the 2020 outlook on Thursday, February 27, at 8 a.m. CST. The conference will be available through www.ogeenergy.com . OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 858,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

Note: Consolidated Statements of Income, Financial and Statistical Data attached.

OGE Energy Corp Consolidated Statements of Income











Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING REVENUES







Revenues from contracts with customers $ 457.8 $ 501.6 $ 2,175.5 $ 2,211.7 Other revenues 14.7 10.2 56.1 58.6 Operating revenues 472.5 511.8 2,231.6 2,270.3 COST OF SALES 161.6 228.9 786.9 892.5 OPERATING EXPENSES







Other operation and maintenance 123.2 121.4 491.8 474.6 Depreciation and amortization 94.2 80.8 355.0 321.6 Taxes other than income 23.2 22.7 93.6 92.0 Operating expenses 240.6 224.9 940.4 888.2 OPERATING INCOME 70.3 58.0 504.3 489.6 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 9.1 49.5 113.9 152.8 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 0.8 3.8 4.5 23.8 Other net periodic benefit expense (1.1) (0.1) (9.8) (10.8) Other income 5.6 7.5 21.9 21.7 Other expense (7.9) (12.3) (23.5) (23.4) Net other income 6.5 48.4 107.0 164.1 INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on long-term debt 36.4 37.9 138.3 157.4 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (0.6) (1.9) (2.8) (11.7) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges 2.0 1.8 12.4 10.3 Interest expense 37.8 37.8 147.9 156.0 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 39.0 68.6 463.4 497.7 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3.6 13.9 29.8 72.2 NET INCOME $ 35.4 $ 54.7 $ 433.6 $ 425.5 BASIC AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 200.2 199.7 200.1 199.7 DILUTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 200.9 200.9 200.7 200.5 BASIC EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 2.17 $ 2.13 DILUTED EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 2.16 $ 2.12

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company



Financial and Statistical Data















Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues by classification:







Residential $ 181.1 $ 186.3 $ 891.1 $ 901.0 Commercial 106.4 117.3 503.1 519.9 Industrial 47.0 55.5 223.0 234.5 Oilfield 44.5 51.0 204.0 193.5 Public authorities and street light 41.4 47.1 195.7 204.0 Sales for resale - 0.1 0.1 0.2 System sales revenues 420.4 457.3 2,017.0 2,053.1 Provision for rate refund 2.0 0.2 (0.9) (6.0) Integrated market 8.6 10.0 38.4 48.7 Transmission 35.4 38.2 148.0 147.4 Other 6.1 6.1 29.1 27.1 Total operating revenues $ 472.5 $ 511.8 $2,231.6 $2,270.3 MWh sales by classification (In millions)







Residential 2.1 2.1 9.7 9.7 Commercial 1.4 1.5 6.5 6.6 Industrial 1.1 1.1 4.5 4.5 Oilfield 1.1 1.1 4.6 4.2 Public authorities and street light 0.7 0.7 3.1 3.1 System sales 6.4 6.5 28.4 28.1 Integrated market 0.3 0.3 1.2 1.4 Total sales 6.7 6.8 29.6 29.5 Number of customers 857,754 849,372 857,754 849,372 Weighted-average cost of energy per kilowatt-hour (In cents)







Natural gas 2.050 3.314 2.188 2.517 Coal 2.219 1.982 2.029 2.025 Total fuel 1.865 2.427 1.973 2.122 Total fuel and purchased power 2.259 3.270 2.534 2.900 Degree days







Heating - Actual 1,490 1,556 3,771 3,776 Heating - Normal 1,333 1,329 3,354 3,349 Cooling - Actual 60 72 2,018 2,123 Cooling - Normal 74 74 2,095 2,092

