OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2023 results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"), today reported earnings of $0.44 per diluted share during the three months that ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.36 per diluted share in the same period of 2022. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 included a loss of $0.09 per diluted share from natural gas midstream operations, which OGE Energy fully exited in 2022 through the sale of all Energy Transfer units. Beginning in 2023, OGE Energy no longer has a Natural Gas Midstream Operations reporting segment.

OG&E, a regulated electric company, contributed earnings of $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $0.50 per diluted share in the second quarter 2022.

per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of per diluted share in the second quarter 2022. Other operations, which includes the holding company, contributed a loss of $0.02 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.05 per diluted share in the second quarter 2022.

"Broad business expansion in a number of sectors drives economic growth in the thriving communities across our service area," said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. "When combined with increased electrification from customers of all types, we see sustained growth of electricity demand for the foreseeable future. Our team's outstanding operational execution keeps us on track to deliver on our 2023 plans."

Second Quarter 2023

OG&E contributed net income of $91.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared to $100.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to less favorable weather, expected higher depreciation and interest expense on a growing asset base, as well as increased other operation and maintenance expense due in part to timing of activities. These drivers were partially offset by higher operating revenues from the recovery of capital investments, load growth and higher net other income. OG&E continues to experience strong growth, with weather-normal load increasing 3.5% year-over-year in the second quarter 2023.

Other Operations resulted in a loss of $3.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared to a loss of $8.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to lower income tax expense as a result of a 2022 consolidating tax benefit related to OGE Energy's former investment in Energy Transfer, partially offset by higher interest expense related to increased short-term debt.

OGE Energy's net income was $88.4 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $73.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the same period 2022. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 included a loss of $0.09 per diluted share from natural gas midstream operations, which OGE Energy fully exited in 2022 through the sale of all Energy Transfer units.

2023 Outlook

OGE Energy's 2023 earnings guidance is reaffirmed and is projected to be between $387 million to $416 million, or $1.93 to $2.07 per average diluted share, with a midpoint of $402 million, or $2.00 per average diluted share. OG&E is projected to earn approximately $400 million to $421 million, or $1.99 to $2.09 per average diluted share, with a midpoint of $411 million, or $2.04 per average diluted share. Other Operations (primarily Holding Company) projects a loss of $5 million to $13 million, or $0.02 to $0.06 per average diluted share, with a midpoint of a loss of $9 million, or $0.04 per average diluted share. The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 201 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year over year basis.

See OGE Energy's 2022 Form 10-K for other key factors and assumptions underlying its 2023 guidance.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 892,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Note: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for OGE Energy Corp., Condensed Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, and Financial and Statistical Data for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company attached.

OGE ENERGY CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING REVENUES















Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 589.2

$ 791.0

$ 1,133.8

$ 1,369.1 Other revenues

15.8

12.7

28.4

23.9 Operating revenues

605.0

803.7

1,162.2

1,393.0 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

181.8

393.3

382.4

649.0 OPERATING EXPENSES















Other operation and maintenance

128.3

118.1

258.7

233.1 Depreciation and amortization

124.1

111.6

245.3

219.0 Taxes other than income

24.4

24.1

52.9

52.2 Operating expenses

276.8

253.8

556.9

504.3 OPERATING INCOME

146.4

156.6

222.9

239.7 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Allowance for equity funds used during construction

5.1

0.9

9.6

2.2 Other net periodic benefit income (expense)

1.1

(2.7)

2.6

(12.1) Gain (loss) on equity securities

—

(39.6)

—

242.7 Other income

12.7

21.9

29.6

44.5 Other expense

(4.4)

(8.4)

(10.9)

(13.6) Net other income (expense)

14.5

(27.9)

30.9

263.7 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on long-term debt

52.9

39.5

101.0

78.9 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(1.3)

(0.9)

(3.4)

(2.1) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

6.1

3.8

7.9

5.7 Interest expense

57.7

42.4

105.5

82.5 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

103.2

86.3

148.3

420.9 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

14.8

13.2

21.6

68.3 NET INCOME

$ 88.4

$ 73.1

$ 126.7

$ 352.6 BASIC AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

200.3

200.2

200.3

200.2 DILUTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

200.8

200.7

200.8

200.6 BASIC EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 0.44

$ 0.37

$ 0.63

$ 1.76 DILUTED EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 0.44

$ 0.36

$ 0.63

$ 1.76

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING REVENUES















Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 589.2

$ 791.0

$ 1,133.8

$ 1,369.1 Other revenues

15.8

12.7

28.4

23.9 Operating revenues

605.0

803.7

1,162.2

1,393.0 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

181.8

393.3

382.4

649.0 OPERATING EXPENSES















Other operation and maintenance

128.6

118.3

260.1

233.8 Depreciation and amortization

124.1

111.6

245.3

219.0 Taxes other than income

23.5

23.3

50.6

50.1 Operating expenses

276.2

253.2

556.0

502.9 OPERATING INCOME

147.0

157.2

223.8

241.1 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Allowance for equity funds used during construction

5.1

0.9

9.6

2.2 Other net periodic benefit income (expense)

1.6

(1.8)

3.2

(3.2) Other income

8.3

1.0

18.4

2.2 Other expense

(1.8)

(0.4)

(2.7)

(0.8) Net other income

13.2

(0.3)

28.5

0.4 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on long-term debt

51.6

38.6

98.1

77.1 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(1.3)

(0.9)

(3.4)

(2.1) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

1.8

2.1

3.1

3.0 Interest expense

52.1

39.8

97.8

78.0 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

108.1

117.1

154.5

163.5 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

16.2

16.4

22.8

23.8 NET INCOME

$ 91.9

$ 100.7

$ 131.7

$ 139.7 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

—

—

—

— COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 91.9

$ 100.7

$ 131.7

$ 139.7

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenues by classification:















Residential

$ 223.1

$ 294.6

$ 434.8

$ 526.3 Commercial

161.0

197.7

299.4

329.2 Industrial

53.1

82.5

106.0

141.2 Oilfield

47.2

79.5

94.9

132.9 Public authorities and street light

54.0

72.6

100.2

122.0 System sales revenues

538.4

726.9

1,035.3

1,251.6 Provision for tax refund

0.6

(2.1)

2.0

(2.7) Integrated market

18.8

43.0

31.5

65.8 Transmission

36.1

32.9

71.3

68.7 Other

11.1

3.0

22.1

9.6 Total operating revenues

$ 605.0

$ 803.7

$ 1,162.2

$ 1,393.0 MWh sales by classification (In millions)















Residential

2.1

2.3

4.3

4.8 Commercial

2.1

1.9

4.0

3.5 Industrial

1.0

1.2

2.0

2.2 Oilfield

1.1

1.2

2.2

2.2 Public authorities and street light

0.7

0.7

1.4

1.4 System sales

7.0

7.3

13.9

14.1 Integrated market

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.5 Total sales

7.3

7.5

14.3

14.6 Number of customers

891,755

884,397

891,755

884,397 Weighted-average cost of energy per kilowatt-hour (In cents)















Natural gas

2.619

7.613

3.187

6.928 Coal

3.500

3.302

3.450

2.968 Total fuel

2.663

5.821

3.082

5.008 Total fuel and purchased power

2.360

4.995

2.536

4.237 Degree days (A)















Heating - Actual

234

210

1,926

2,220 Heating - Normal

249

249

2,136

2,136 Cooling - Actual

571

736

577

739 Cooling - Normal

553

553

563

563

(A) Degree days are calculated as follows: The high and low degrees of a particular day are added together and then averaged. If the calculated average is above 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as cooling degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one cooling degree day. If the calculated average is below 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as heating degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one heating degree day. The daily calculations are then totaled for the particular reporting period.

