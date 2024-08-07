OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2024 results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E"), today reported earnings of $0.51 per diluted share during the three months that ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.44 per diluted share in the same period 2023.

OG&E, a regulated electric company, contributed earnings of $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023.

per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of per diluted share in the second quarter 2023. Other operations, which includes the holding company, contributed a loss of $0.03 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023.

"Consistent, strong operational performance and increased demand for electricity from our growing service area delivered solid results for the second quarter," said Sean Trauschke, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. "These results further demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to deliver affordable, reliable, and safe energy to our customers."

Second Quarter 2024 results

OG&E contributed net income of $109.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared to $91.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same period 2023. The increase in net income was primarily due to warmer than normal weather and excellent load growth, partially offset by higher depreciation on a growing asset base.

Other Operations resulted in a loss of $7.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared to a loss of $3.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same period 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense.

OGE Energy's net income was $102.3 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $88.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the same period 2023.

2024 Outlook

OGE Energy's 2024 consolidated earnings guidance is reaffirmed and remains projected to be within a range of $2.06 to $ 2.18 per average diluted share. Due to strong load growth and warmer than normal weather in the first half of 2024, OGE Energy's consolidated earnings are expected to be in the top half of its 2024 earnings guidance range. The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 201.5 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the remainder of the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year over year basis. See OGE Energy's 2023 Form 10-K for other key factors and assumptions underlying its 2024 guidance.

Conference Call Webcast

OGE Energy Corp. will host an earnings and business update conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8 a.m. CDT. The conference will be available through the Investor Center at www.oge.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 902,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Some of the matters discussed in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "objective," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "target" and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

general economic conditions, including the availability of credit, access to existing lines of credit, access to the commercial paper markets, actions of rating agencies and inflation rates, and their impact on capital expenditures; the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to access the capital markets and obtain financing on favorable terms, as well as inflation rates and monetary fluctuations; the ability to obtain timely and sufficient rate relief to allow for recovery of items such as capital expenditures, fuel and purchased power costs, operating costs, transmission costs and deferred expenditures; prices and availability of electricity, coal and natural gas; competitive factors, including the extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets served by the Company, potentially through deregulation; the impact on demand for the Company's services resulting from cost-competitive advances in technology, such as distributed electricity generation and customer energy efficiency programs; technological developments, changing markets and other factors that result in competitive disadvantages and create the potential for impairment of existing assets; factors affecting utility operations such as unusual weather conditions; catastrophic weather-related damage; unscheduled generation outages; unusual maintenance or repairs; unanticipated changes to fossil fuel, natural gas or coal supply costs or availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments; environmental incidents; or electric transmission or gas pipeline system constraints; availability and prices of raw materials and equipment for current and future construction projects; the effect of retroactive pricing of transactions in the SPP markets or adjustments in market pricing mechanisms by the SPP; federal or state legislation and regulatory decisions and initiatives that affect cost and investment recovery, have an impact on rate structures or affect the speed and degree to which competition enters the Company's markets; environmental laws, safety laws or other regulations that may impact the cost of operations, restrict or change the way the Company's facilities are operated or result in stranded assets; the ability of the Company to meet future capacity requirements mandated by the SPP, which could be impacted by future load growth, environmental regulations recently finalized by the EPA, and the availability of resources; changes in accounting standards, rules or guidelines; the discontinuance of accounting principles for certain types of rate-regulated activities; the cost of protecting assets against, or damage due to, terrorism or cyberattacks, including losing control of our assets and potential ransoms, and other catastrophic events; changes in the use, perception or regulation of generative artificial intelligence technologies, which could limit our ability to utilize such technology, create risk of enhanced regulatory scrutiny, generate uncertainty around intellectual property ownership, licensing or use, or which could otherwise result in risk of damage to our business, reputation or financial results; creditworthiness of suppliers, customers and other contractual parties, including large, new customers from emerging industries such as cryptocurrency; social attitudes regarding the electric utility and power industries; identification of suitable investment opportunities to enhance shareholder returns and achieve long-term financial objectives through business acquisitions and divestitures; increased pension and healthcare costs; national and global events that could adversely affect and/or exacerbate macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, economic recessions, pandemic health events and uncertainty surrounding continued hostilities or sustained military campaigns, and their collateral consequences; costs and other effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations, claims and matters, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and other risk factors listed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed within the Company's most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Note: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for OGE Energy Corp., Condensed Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, and Financial and Statistical Data for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company attached.

OGE ENERGY CORP.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023 OPERATING REVENUES















Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 644.1

$ 589.2

$ 1,226.7

$ 1,133.8 Other revenues

18.5

15.8

32.7

28.4 Operating revenues

662.6

605.0

1,259.4

1,162.2 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

193.9

181.8

426.1

382.4 OPERATING EXPENSES















Other operation and maintenance

130.4

128.3

262.8

258.7 Depreciation and amortization

135.5

124.1

264.7

245.3 Taxes other than income

26.9

24.4

55.9

52.9 Operating expenses

292.8

276.8

583.4

556.9 OPERATING INCOME

175.9

146.4

249.9

222.9 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Allowance for equity funds used during construction

6.6

5.1

11.3

9.6 Other net periodic benefit income

1.6

1.1

3.3

2.6 Other income

8.9

12.7

13.4

29.6 Other expense

(6.6)

(4.4)

(11.1)

(10.9) Net other income

10.5

14.5

16.9

30.9 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on long-term debt

54.9

52.9

106.9

101.0 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(3.4)

(1.3)

(6.8)

(3.4) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

13.4

6.1

25.0

7.9 Interest expense

64.9

57.7

125.1

105.5 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

121.5

103.2

141.7

148.3 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

19.2

14.8

20.8

21.6 NET INCOME

$ 102.3

$ 88.4

$ 120.9

$ 126.7 BASIC AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

200.8

200.3

200.6

200.3 DILUTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

201.4

200.8

201.0

200.8 BASIC EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.60

$ 0.63 DILUTED EARNINGS PER AVERAGE COMMON SHARE

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.60

$ 0.63

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY







CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 OPERATING REVENUES















Revenues from contracts with customers

$ 644.1

$ 589.2

$ 1,226.7

$ 1,133.8 Other revenues

18.5

15.8

32.7

28.4 Operating revenues

662.6

605.0

1,259.4

1,162.2 FUEL, PURCHASED POWER AND DIRECT TRANSMISSION EXPENSE

193.9

181.8

426.1

382.4 OPERATING EXPENSES















Other operation and maintenance

130.2

128.6

262.6

260.1 Depreciation and amortization

135.5

124.1

264.7

245.3 Taxes other than income

26.9

23.5

55.9

50.6 Operating expenses

292.6

276.2

583.2

556.0 OPERATING INCOME

176.1

147.0

250.1

223.8 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Allowance for equity funds used during construction

6.6

5.1

11.3

9.6 Other net periodic benefit income

1.8

1.6

3.6

3.2 Other income

3.2

8.3

5.2

18.4 Other expense

(1.4)

(1.8)

(3.3)

(2.7) Net other income

10.2

13.2

16.8

28.5 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on long-term debt

51.3

51.6

102.4

98.1 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(3.4)

(1.3)

(6.8)

(3.4) Interest on short-term debt and other interest charges

7.0

1.8

10.7

3.1 Interest expense

54.9

52.1

106.3

97.8 INCOME BEFORE TAXES

131.4

108.1

160.6

154.5 INCOME TAX EXPENSE

22.1

16.2

26.1

22.8 NET INCOME

$ 109.3

$ 91.9

$ 134.5

$ 131.7 Other comprehensive income, net of tax

—

—

—

— COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 109.3

$ 91.9

$ 134.5

$ 131.7

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY







FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues by classification:















Residential

$ 247.2

$ 223.1

$ 475.3

$ 434.8 Commercial

183.9

158.2

337.3

294.4 Industrial

56.8

55.1

111.0

109.5 Oilfield

48.2

47.9

98.3

96.3 Public authorities and street light

59.5

54.1

111.8

100.3 System sales revenues

595.6

538.4

1,133.7

1,035.3 Provision for tax refund

—

0.6

—

2.0 Integrated market

17.1

18.8

32.1

31.5 Transmission

42.5

36.1

78.1

71.3 Other

7.4

11.1

15.5

22.1 Total operating revenues

$ 662.6

$ 605.0

$ 1,259.4

$ 1,162.2 MWh sales by classification (In millions)















Residential

2.3

2.1

4.6

4.3 Commercial

2.5

2.1

4.6

4.0 Industrial

1.1

1.0

2.1

2.0 Oilfield

1.1

1.1

2.2

2.2 Public authorities and street light

0.8

0.7

1.5

1.4 System sales

7.8

7.0

15.0

13.9 Integrated market

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.4 Total sales

8.0

7.3

15.4

14.3 Number of customers

902,303

891,755

902,303

891,755 Weighted-average cost of energy per kilowatt-hour (In cents)















Natural gas

2.205

2.619

2.710

3.187 Coal

3.247

3.500

3.172

3.450 Total fuel

2.260

2.663

2.670

3.082 Total fuel and purchased power

2.321

2.360

2.641

2.536 Degree days (A)















Heating - Actual

117

234

1,812

1,926 Heating - Normal

249

249

2,136

2,136 Cooling - Actual

740

571

752

577 Cooling - Normal

553

553

563

563



(A) Degree days are calculated as follows: The high and low degrees of a particular day are added together and then averaged. If the calculated average is above 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as cooling degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one cooling degree day. If the calculated average is below 65 degrees, then the difference between the calculated average and 65 is expressed as heating degree days, with each degree of difference equaling one heating degree day. The daily calculations are then totaled for the particular reporting period.

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.