OGE Energy elects board of directors at annual meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) virtually held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, electing its board of directors and acting on a number of items.

Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke opened the meeting by thanking shareholders for their continued investment and confidence in OGE Energy and recognizing the company's unique connection with its retail shareholders, many of whom both own shares and rely on OG&E's service every day as customers.

"We're delivering strong results today while making disciplined investments that position OGE Energy to meet growing demand with reliable, affordable power well into the future," said Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke.

Trauschke highlighted the company's execution in 2025, including strong financial results and continued investment to support reliability and growing demand, while maintaining low rates and supporting economic growth across its service area.

In voting announced at the meeting, OGE Energy shareholders:

Elected 8 members of the company's board of directors to one-year terms. They are: David L. Hauser, lead director, former chairman and chief executive officer of FairPoint Communications Inc. Frank A. Bozich, president and chief executive officer at Trinseo PLC Peter D. Clarke, former of-counsel and partner of Jones Day, a law firm Lyle G. Ganske, former of-counsel and partner of Jones Day, a law firm Cathy R. Gates, former assurance partner of Ernst & Young LLP David E. Rainbolt, chairman of BancFirst Corporation Sheila G. Talton, president and chief executive officer of Gray Matter Analytics Sean Trauschke, current chairman, president and chief executive officer of OGE Energy Corp. and OG&E



Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's principal independent accountants for 2026;

Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to named executive officers;

Voted a majority in favor of the shareholder proposal regarding simple majority vote but received less than 80 percent of the outstanding votes required to implement the changes.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The OGE Energy board of directors also declared a third quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record July 6, 2026. The dividend was unchanged from the previous quarter.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 915,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

This news release includes statements relating to future performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be outside the company's control. Factors that could affect actual results are listed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those listed in Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.