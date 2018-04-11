OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

2020 Women on Boards is the national campaign to increase the percentage of women on U.S. company boards to 20 percent or greater by the year 2020. Women on Boards is known for its research on the gender composition of boards of directors, including its proprietary 2020 Gender Diversity Directory, which ranks nearly 2000 companies on a "W" (winning) to "Z" (zero) scale.



"OGE is proud to be recognized nationally as an organization committed to diversity and inclusion, which is one of our core company values," said Sean Trauschke, chairman, president and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. "More importantly, we are proud of the significant, valuable contributions of our two, highly skilled female directors."

OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission and distribution and energy services operations. OGE Energy is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving 842,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.7 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with CenterPoint Energy, which owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With more than 2,400 employees, OGE Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 114 years. For more information, visit the website at www.oge.com.

