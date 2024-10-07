OGeez! Continues Expansion with New Jersey Launch

"New Jersey is my home state so I'm especially proud to be joining the thriving cannabis community here," said OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan, noting the state is expected to do $1 billion in cannabis sales this year.

OGeez! is already hitting shelves at The Station in Hoboken, Holistic Re-Leaf in Rockaway, Scarlett Reserve Room in Englishtown, A21 Wellness in Scotch Plains, Voltaire in Mt. Holly, Noiré and Elevated by Cannaboss Lady in Maplewood, High Rollers in Atlantic City, Sea and Leaf in Cape May, and at many others.

The company — which was founded by the late-trailblazing cannabis advocate Peggy Noonan — has carved out a reputation as an innovator and market leader. "My mother was all about making cannabis accessible and creating gummies that kicked off the consumption experience with a memorable, mouthwatering bite." This expansion is her legacy and we're proud to be carrying it out, he added.

It's entering New Jersey with its core lineup of gummies, including its signature, one-of-a-kind double-layered cream gummies, its market-leading RSO gummy, and its award-winning sleep gummy.

The Creams and The Fruits are OGeez classics. Both come in Indica and Sativa medley bags. The Fruits include Watermelon, Red Apple, and Peach, while The Creams come with Blackberries & Cream, Orange Cream, and Peaches & Cream.

The rest of the New Jersey lineup includes: Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO, known for its therapeutic potency and mouthwatering flavor; OGeezzz!, the company's popular sleep gummy and Happy Balance, a delicious THC-CBD gummy. The OGeez! Naturals —a live rosin, vegan gummy — and the company's line-up of super-sized, macro-dosed gummies will launch in New Jersey later this year.

