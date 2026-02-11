OGeez! Launches Industry-First Triple Infused Gummy

A One-of-a-Kind, Full-Spectrum Celebration Launching First in Illinois

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OGeez!, a leading cannabis edibles brand, is raising the bar — and the vibes — with the launch of Triple Infused, a visually stunning, three-layer gummy designed to celebrate flavor, innovation, and full-spectrum experiences in a way the edible category has never seen.

Debuting first in Illinois, with expansion into Arizona and New Jersey in March, Triple Infused took over a year to figure out and stands apart in both form and function.

OGeez! Triple Infused comes in both 10 pack and macro options.

Unlike traditional gummies that blend everything together, OGeez! designed Triple Infused using a three-stage layering process, with each layer infused separately to preserve the qualities of each extract:

Red Layer (RSO) : Rich, whole-plant cannabinoid depth





: Rich, whole-plant cannabinoid depth White Layer (Distillate) : Smooth, reliable onset





: Smooth, reliable onset Blue Layer (Rosin): Solventless, whole-plant balanced finish

Together, the layers create a multi-dimensional experience that balances flavor, effect, and full-spectrum character in a way not currently available in the market.

"This product represents a leap forward in edible innovation," said Bran Noonan, CEO of OGeez!. "By separating the three extracts into individual layers, we're honoring what each extraction method does best and delivering a full-spectrum gummy that's one-of-a-kind."

Triple Infused comes in the sweet, tangy classic Rocket Pop flavor, reimagined by OGeez! A nostalgic blend of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, the flavor delivers a bold, fruity burst across the red, white, and blue layers.

"Triple Infused is a celebration in every sense," Noonan added. "We didn't want to make just another gummy. We wanted to create something special, fun, and unlike anything consumers have ever tried."

Triple Infused is available in two formats, giving consumers flexibility:

10-Pack: Ten portioned 10mg gummies





Big OGeez: One macro-sized single 100mg gummy

Designed for full-spectrum fans, edible enthusiasts, and anyone looking for something genuinely new, Triple Infused proves that the best products don't just deliver effects — they deliver experiences!

About OGeez!

OGeez! is a multi-state cannabis edibles brand known for bold flavors and innovative formats. Founded by the late trailblazing cannabis advocate Peggy Noonan, OGeez! creates memorable cannabis-infused gummies that flavor life's journey. For more information visit www.ogeezbrands.com.

Contact: Jill Noonan [email protected]

