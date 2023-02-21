OGGI Equity's Portfolio Company With Revolutionary & Proprietary Technology in Reclamation and Recycling Receives LOI representing First Revenues

MILAN and MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGGI Equity is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, A-Man Holdings, Inc. has secured an LOI representing their first revenue event.

The LOI comes from an international precious metal refining and trading entity, headquartered in Italy. who, after initial analysis and testing have committed to purchase A-Man's recovered material. Samples have been sent to their laboratory in Italy for further clarification and to establish final terms of purchase.

A spokesman for the entity states: "We value the trust and confidence that A-Man has placed in us and are committed to building a long-term and mutually beneficial business relationship. Our team has extensive experience and a deep understanding in the precious metals industry, market conditions and trends and will always provide a fair and competitive price for your precious metals."

A-Man comments: "We are thrilled to be associated at this inaugural stage with a company of this stature and we are confident that they will help facilitate our plans for global expansion and roll out of our proprietary technology"

About A-Man:

A-Man is an Environmental Recycling/Reclamation Company with proprietary, breakthrough and potentially industry changing technology in the recovery of precious metals and other valuable minerals found in multiple media. The company has been engaged in the research, development, and application of innovative technologies to recover precious metals, minerals, and other valuable resources. The Company's technologies can be used across multiple sectors predominantly the recycling and recovery of precious metals found in catalytic converters and electronic waste as well as uses in the mining industry including Rare Earth Element (REE) recovery and the extraction of other valuable elements for use in multiple applications.

About OGGI Equity:

OGGI EQUITY is an International private equity and consultancy firm with a primary focus on guiding and taking a position in USA companies operating across diversified sectors that meet our portfolio profile. We seek value propositions in emerging private companies that show growth potential leading to potential public valuation. OGGI incorporates a network of public & company related advisors, including attorneys, accountants, regulatory advisors, auditors, and those with financial industry experience to assist and guide portfolio companies in their business efforts and growth. OGGI adheres to fundamental analysis which includes areas such as, economic conditions, a growing market sector, realistic forecasting and exit strategies.

Note: This release may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the word forecasted and similar, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this release are not promises or representations and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are in no way guaranteed.

