OGGI Foods Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread Recognized as a Favorite in the Prestigious 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards

The National Restaurant Association Show's FABI Awards celebrate stand-out flavors in taste, creativity and ingenuity.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGGI Foods is thrilled to announce that its Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread is a featured recipient and judges' favorite in the 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards and was showcased at The National Restaurant Association, Hotel-Motel Show® which took place May 18-21 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Stefano Cataldo of OGGI Foods celebrates award wins at the 2024 FABI Awards

OGGI Foods developed its Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread. This flatbread is made with premium quality flours while leaving out gluten and GMOs. It truly has the taste and texture of traditional authentic, artisan style flatbread pizza. By combining Italian tradition and modern innovation, Our Pinsa can be prepared in a variety of ways: Traditional pizzas, flatbread appetizers, gluten-free solution for pita, dessert pizzas.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2024 FABI Favorite and look forward to showcasing Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread at the foodservice industry's most influential event," said Stefano Cataldo of OGGI Foods. "With tens of thousands of professionals attending from around the globe, the Show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread to new buyers who are seeking a convenient and premium solution for foodservice establishments looking to meet the growing demand for gluten-free products that taste great. Our Secret is in the Crust!

The National Restaurant Association Show's FABI Awards represent the most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends, delighting customers and delivering expanded menu offerings across the industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. New this year, the judges selected the most innovative and influential products to be featured as FABI Favorites. Recipients were selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

"This year is truly an exceptional year for noteworthy food and beverage products," said Tom Cindric, President of The National Restaurant Show. "The awarded products are breaking new barriers in flavor, taste, creativity and packaging and are shaping the future of food and beverage. As the world's largest and most-trusted foodservice event, the Show continues to be where the next big industry trends are born and serves as a launching pad for companies to showcase new products."

About OGGI Foods

OGGI Foods has revolutionized gourmet, gluten-free Italian pizza. Our origins lie in Naples, Italy – the city that set the gold standard for pizza and pasta. Using our Neapolitan roots and recipes, we successfully created traditional Italian flavors using the finest gluten-free and GMO-free ingredients. Visit www.oggifoods.com for more information.

About The National Restaurant Association Show

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the Western Hemisphere's most influential foodservice event showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education and networking. The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for more information.

About Informa

Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Foodservice, Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Visit www.informaconnect.com for more information.

