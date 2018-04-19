Ogilvy Acquires Brad

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, Brad has earned a solid reputation in Quebec and across the country, serving a long list of provincial and national clients such as the Volvo Group, Fairmont Hotels, BRP, the Government of Quebec and Irving. Recognized for its innovative ideas and efficient solutions, the agency has been rewarded for its creativity at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and most recently at Créa 2018, Quebec's premier award show, taking home six honours.

Martin Bernier will lead the Ogilvy office in Quebec City as President and Dany Renauld will contribute to the growth of the agency as President of Ogilvy Montreal. They will both report to David Aubert, who becomes CEO of Ogilvy Montreal and Ogilvy Quebec. Carle Coppens will team up with Etienne Bastien to lead the creative team in Quebec.

"The Brad acquisition brings us a step closer to making Ogilvy the leading agency in Canada," said John Seifert, Worldwide Chairman and CEO of The Ogilvy Group. "The synergy between the Montreal and Toronto offices has never been as fluid as it is today," he added.

"The addition of Brad's talent expands our presence in Quebec and our creative firepower across our national clients as Ogilvy's next chapter continues to unfold," said Laurie Young, CEO of Ogilvy Canada.

With 325+ employees in Toronto, Montreal and now Quebec City, Ogilvy becomes one of the 5 largest marketing communications agencies in Canada. The agency is comprised of industry leading units in advertising, branding and identity, shopper and retail marketing, digital marketing and branded content.

