Ogilvy Again Named A Leader In Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant For Global Digital Marketing Agencies

"To us, earning this recognition from Gartner is a true testament of the ongoing digital transformation of the Ogilvy brand," said Carla Hendra, Global Chairman and Founder, OgilvyRED. "We feel it substantiates Ogilvy's unique position to bring together the full power of brand, creative and technology to meet the changing demands of our clients. In our view, our work creating digital experiences for clients such as Transamerica, Vodafone, Phillips, are great examples of the types of work that will define our own next chapter."

Gartner Magic Quadrants are based on a rigorous, fact-based analysis backed up by a highly structured methodology.

As described by Gartner, "Leaders possess deep, broad capabilities across all competencies, most notably related to strategic services (which include business strategy and digital business transformation skills). Leaders implement comprehensive, effective solutions that leverage sizable investments in creative talent and marketing technology. They invest their own R&D dollars to set market direction. As a result, Leaders are the providers to watch in the ongoing evolution and transformation of marketing in a digital world.

Leaders maintain a viable business, regardless of the global economy. Leaders extend their client relationships far beyond marketing promotions, often appearing on competitive bids outside their primary sector (for example, management consulting, product ideation and product development requests for quotations). Leaders help their clients develop digital marketing platforms designed for systemic growth and scale; they do so by harnessing their own significant expertise implementing digital marketing programs driven by data and analytics." [Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies," Jay Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, et al., 21 March 2018.]

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For further information, please contact: Jennifer Risi

Jennifer.risi@ogilvy.com

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy is one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world. It was named the Cannes Lions Network of the Year for five consecutive years, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; the EFFIEs World's Most Effective Agency Network in 2012, 2013 and 2016; and Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in 2016. The company is comprised of industry leading units in the following disciplines: advertising; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; shopper and retail marketing; health care communications; direct, digital, promotion and relationship marketing; consulting, research and analytics; branded content and entertainment; and specialist communications. Ogilvy services Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses through its network of more than 500 offices in 126 countries. It is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit http://www.ogilvy.com/, or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ogilvy-again-named-a-leader-in-gartner-2018-magic-quadrant-for-global-digital-marketing-agencies-300621210.html

SOURCE Ogilvy

Related Links

http://www.ogilvy.com

