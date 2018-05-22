Ogilvy and Brandathon Present Brandathon For Blockchain

"We are thrilled to partner with Brandathon to to help the Blockchain industry better define itself and becomes more exciting and approachable for all of us," stated Alfonso Marian, USA Co-Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy. "The potential for Blockchain to help the world goes well beyond Crypto. We're seeing startups use the protocol in disruptive ways in security, finance, instant payments, and even for business for good initiatives. It is clear that this industry will change how customers engage with products, services and brands."

Brandathon for Blockchain will select four designers, four copywriters and four strategists to compete over the course of the weekend. Each of these creatives understand the underlying vision and goal of the community— to decentralize networks worldwide while also fostering faster and safer peer-to-peer collaboration. The 12 competitors are divided into four teams based on their individual strengths, personalities and interests. Each team is matched with one blockchain startup.

Creatives do not know which team members they will be working with, nor the startup they will be helping. That's part of the magic of Brandathon —the participants are curated so that creatives and startups can just get to work.

Throughout the event, Brandathon competitors will work with their designated startup to rebrand the company. On a daily basis, creative work is critiqued and evaluated by a panel of all-star mentors with relevant industry experience. Select mentors will ultimately judge the final work of our creative teams. Brandathon For Blockchain's panel of mentors and judges consists of Rob Behnke, Founder and CEO, Token Agency and Bastian Baumann, Head of Design, Ogilvy.

Longtime Brandathon mentor and Co-founder of Sir Kensington's, Scott Norton highlighted the draw and benefits of the competition: "For emerging companies, a well considered brand strategy creates a distinct competitive advantage. Today, how a company communicates is just as important as what they make. Brandathon's success stems from its uniqueness in pairing innovative companies with creatives, mentors, and judges who transform their chances of success."

For more information on the event, please view this deck. To learn more, register at www.brandathon.io.



ABOUT BRANDATHON

Brandathon is a weekend-long branding hackathon where we bring four promising early-stage companies that need branding help together with 12 of the most creative and talented people in a city—all while being mentored by really inspiring and smart investors, CMOs, and founders of iconic companies. Early stage companies have bright ideas and amazing products, but in a crowded marketplace, great branding makes all the difference in helping a startup stand out. Brandathon exists to solve that problem—by offering top-level creative services to select early-stage companies at a price they can afford to pay.

ABOUT OGILVY

Ogilvy is one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world. It was named the Cannes Lions Network of the Year for five consecutive years, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; the EFFIEs World's Most Effective Agency Network in 2012, 2013 and 2016; and Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in 2016. The company is comprised of industry leading units in the following disciplines: advertising; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; shopper and retail marketing; health care communications; direct, digital, promotion and relationship marketing; consulting, research and analytics; branded content and entertainment; and specialist communications. Ogilvy services Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses through its network of more than 500 offices in 126 countries. It is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP). For more information, visit http://www.ogilvy.com.

Contacts:

ZeShan Malik

Brandathon

zeshan@brandathon.io

Tara Mullins

Ogilvy

Tara.mullins@ogilvy.com

212-880-5243

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ogilvy-and-brandathon-present-brandathon-for-blockchain-300653200.html

SOURCE Ogilvy

Related Links

http://www.ogilvy.com

