Ogilvy Announces New Roles for Two of its Senior Executives in USA

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ogilvy Group announced today new roles for two of its senior executives. Lauren Crampsie was promoted to President of its (now combined) New York and New Jersey business, the largest portfolio of clients and agency capabilities in The Ogilvy Group's worldwide network. Additionally, Lou Aversano, Chief Executive of Ogilvy in the USA since 2017, will become Chief Client Officer, Worldwide for The Ogilvy Group.

Effective immediately, Crampsie will be responsible for driving all aspects of Ogilvy's integrated business model of six core capabilities – Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations & Influence, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships – for the combined client portfolio of Ogilvy's New York and New Jersey offices.

Crampsie will maintain her role as Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer as part of The Ogilvy Group's Executive Leadership Team. For the past three years, Crampsie has served as senior advisor to Chief Executive, John Seifert, for the company's brand re-founding and "One Ogilvy" business strategy.

"Lauren has been a critical partner to me on all aspects of our 'One Ogilvy' transformation. Her extensive business development experience, strategic marketing understanding, and passion for talent diversity and inclusiveness are essential to Ogilvy's strategy for making our clients' brands matter in today's rapidly changing business environment," said John Seifert.

Lou Aversano has been named Chief Client Officer, Worldwide for The Ogilvy Group where he will lead Ogilvy's Client Service craft globally.

"Throughout his career at Ogilvy, Lou has established a reputation for being among the best client service leaders in the industry. Lou has served many of Ogilvy's most valued global clients throughout his career, including IBM, the company's largest and most integrated global relationship. His extensive knowledge of marketing and communications' services for an ever-changing global landscape has helped Ogilvy to constantly adapt and innovate our network service model in supporting our clients' brand and business needs.

"Lou's greatest skill is as a client's trusted advisor for complex brand and business challenges. Leveraging this expertise more broadly across our client portfolio globally will deliver more value for Ogilvy and our clients moving forward," said Seifert.

Seifert will oversee a core team of USA market leaders responsible for The Ogilvy Group's overall growth agenda.

