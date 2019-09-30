Ogilvy Appoints Edward Kim to New Global Commerce Position

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today announced the appointment of Edward Kim to a new position and a joint role as Commerce Leader for the agency's enterprise Digital Transformation Capability and Global Principal, Commerce Strategy & Solutions for Ogilvy Consulting. Kim brings two decades of digital experience and deep expertise in digital consumer channel growth and operations.

In this new role, Kim will drive brand to commerce strategy for Ogilvy opportunities with current global clients and new prospects. He will partner with leaders from the agency's Customer Engagement & Commerce and Digital Platform Services teams as well as the MarTech Center of Excellence at Ogilvy. Kim will also collaborate across the full range of WPP Commerce assets including Salmon, Gorilla, Pierry, Emark and the WPP Amazon Center of Excellence to provide cutting-edge holistic commerce solutions.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Ogilvy family and energized by the agency's belief in the power of brand, creative excellence and smart use of data and technology to help brands not only convert but connect with customers who experience brands in unforgettable ways," said Kim. "I am looking forward to the opportunity to help increase Ogilvy's share of the global commerce market and create new value for our clients."

"Ed has a proven growth record as an executive leader in global digital commerce, content and marketing for both startup and global organizations," stated Carla Hendra, Chief Digital Officer of The Ogilvy Group and Chief Executive of Ogilvy Consulting. "Ed's breadth of experience in technology, media and data, as well as the application of creativity to driving real business results, is an incredible combination which Ogilvy is very lucky to now have within our offering."

Kim joins Ogilvy from Publicis Sapient, where he served as Global Strategy Lead for the Fashion & Luxury Retail vertical, as well as leader of global digital strategy and digital media partnerships for Samsung. Prior to Sapient, Kim held various e-Commerce roles on the client side, where he not only helped generate hundreds of millions in direct-to-consumer sales, but also established over two dozen brand-led digital stores across apparel, beauty, and consumer product goods.

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

Media Contact:

Tara Mullins

tara.mullins@ogilvy.com

646-520-6468

SOURCE Ogilvy