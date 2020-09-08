Ogilvy Becomes First Agency Brand to Reach 1 Million Followers on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy has become the first agency brand to reach an impressive social media milestone: one million followers on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has become the social destination for business, employment, and company culture content. Ogilvy's global social and thought leadership strategy is a natural fit with LinkedIn. The one million follower landmark is the result of the cultivation of a community where big ideas that shape brands are shared, celebrated, and discussed.

Ogilvy's one million LinkedIn followers come from across the globe and the business spectrum. The top five nations represented in Ogilvy's LinkedIn community are the United States, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain; its followers come from industries as varied as Marketing and Advertising to Information Technology and Services, to Design, Higher Education and Financial Services.

Ogilvy's LinkedIn following has grown rapidly; just two years ago, Ogilvy had 500,000 followers, itself an impressive mark for an agency.

John Vetrano, Ogilvy's Worldwide Social Media Manager and Community Growth Strategist said: "Our success can be attributed to the relentless pursuit of crafting compelling content around the incredible minds and creative genius of our amazing colleagues. Tapping into Ogilvy's rich heritage of creative and strategic excellence has provided the fuel that has allowed us to drive increased interest, engagements, and ultimately growth."

Ogilvy's strong presence on LinkedIn doesn't just benefit the agency itself, but its clients and partners as well, with their work and ideas being amplified to the agency's robust following. Ogilvy's strategy of engaging its audience on LinkedIn through relevant, entertaining and shareable content is a blueprint for any company or brand looking to grow its reach and its business.

