Ogilvy Earns Top Honor at D&ADs With "Courage is Beautiful" for Dove

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's D&AD Awards, Ogilvy earned top honors with "Courage is Beautiful" for Dove, which was awarded a Yellow Pencil in the Press & Outdoor – Press Campaigns category. In addition, Ogilvy also took home 8 Graphite Pencils, 16 Wood Pencils, and earned 26 Shortlists. In all, 19 offices contributed to Ogilvy's impressive performance at this year's D&AD Awards.

Piyush Pandey, Global Chief Creative Officer and Joe Sciarrotta, Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer said: "We are immensely proud of this achievement and of our teams whose work was awarded at this year's D&AD Awards. Each piece of work recognized is a shining example of how big ideas can drive impact and fame for brands and business, while also changing culture. It's testament to what's possible when we break down barriers and employ borderless creativity."

Created in partnership with the brand and by Ogilvy UK and Ogilvy Toronto, "Courage is Beautiful" honors those who battled on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic to help keep others safe and cared for. The work was also awarded Graphite Pencils in Press & Outdoor – Poster Campaigns and Photography – Portraits.

Also earning Graphite Pencils were DAVID Madrid for Burger King's "The Menu Court" and "Confusing Times"; Ogilvy Taiwan for IKEA's "Animal Crossing Catalogue" and "UNI-FORM" for Vogue; Ogilvy Mumbai for "The Artist" for Savlon; and Ogilvy Poland for "Green Instructions" for LEGO.

