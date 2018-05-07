Ogilvy Executives Appointed to Judge 2018 MM&M Awards

Sponsored by Medical Marketing and Media, a leading healthcare marketing industry trade outlet, the MM&M Awards recognize and celebrate the creativity and effectiveness in the healthcare marketing and communications industry. The winners will be announced at the MM&M Awards on October 11, 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street.

ABOUT OGILVY

Ogilvy is one of the largest marketing communications companies in the world. It was named the Cannes Lions Network of the Year for five consecutive years, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016; the EFFIEs World's Most Effective Agency Network in 2012, 2013 and 2016; and Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in 2016. The company is comprised of industry leading units in the following disciplines: advertising; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; shopper and retail marketing; health care communications; direct, digital, promotion and relationship marketing; consulting, research and analytics; branded content and entertainment; and specialist communications. Ogilvy services Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses through its network of more than 500 offices in 126 countries. It is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit http://www.ogilvy.com.

