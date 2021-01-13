Ogilvy Names James Kinney as Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Chief People Officer for North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy announced today that James Nicholas Kinney has been appointed Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Chief People Officer for North America.

In North America, James will oversee all aspects of talent management, recruitment, learning & development, and wellbeing working with Jag Dhanji, who was recently appointed Global Chief People Officer, and Devika Bulchandani, who is joining the company as CEO of Ogilvy North America.

As Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer he will partner with leaders across the company's global network to develop and evolve practices, policies, and programs to ensure Ogilvy has a strong culture of belonging — one that fosters an open environment for everyone to thrive and be their authentic selves. Kinney succeeds Donna Pedro who joined Ogilvy in 2007 as one of the advertising industry's first Chief Diversity Officers; Pedro recently moved into a role with WPP.

Commenting on the appointment, Andy Main, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: "James brings with him a passion for people that is contagious and a unique approach to diversity, equity, inclusion, and culture. Our success and sustainability as a business will be the direct result of our people as well as our ability to build a culture where the many dimensions of difference are represented and valued at all levels of the company. I'm thrilled to have James bringing his rich expertise to our leadership team."

James added: "My life's work is centered around propelling people towards their purpose and unlocking doors so they can achieve their full potential. It's an honor to have a global platform to do just that at Ogilvy. I'm looking forward to partnering with Andy, Devika, Jag, and our people to further ignite allyship at Ogilvy and to inject more creativity into the way people work."

James Nicholas Kinney is a global diversity and people executive, author, and speaker with over 18 years of experience, including executive roles at Giant Spoon and most recently as the Chief Talent Officer at Mother. James' transformational HR style is rooted in his own personal story from learning how to walk again at the age of 16 after a near-fatal car accident. He uses neuroscience, emotional intelligence, performance psychology, and innovative behavior-based practices to help organizations build authentic cultures. A diversity innovator and creator, James has launched Six Figure Jobs, an audio education company dedicated to bringing fresh ideas around work, jobs, and diversity, as well as Equify, an online diversity certification widely used across marketing and entertainment organizations. He is also a board member of AIR Allies in Recruiting and the former co-founder of DisruptHR, an information exchange designed to energize, inform and empower people in the HR field. James has been featured on CNN, NBC Smart Money, and NASDAQ Disruptors. He is also a certified yoga and meditation teacher.

Media Contacts: David Ford / [email protected]

SOURCE Ogilvy