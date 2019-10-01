Ogilvy Names Rachel Caggiano Group Managing Director of Its Washington D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today announced it has appointed Rachel Caggiano as Group Managing Director for its Washington, D.C. office. Caggiano has been leading interdisciplinary and interagency teams at WPP for nearly two decades, building the reputations of some of the company's most celebrated brands.

In her new role, Caggiano will be responsible for driving all aspects of Ogilvy's integrated business model across six core capabilities–Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations & Influence, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships–for its client portfolio in the nation's capital and will join Ogilvy's USA executive leadership team. Group Managing Director Tony Silva will continue to lead Ogilvy's Government Practice in the USA, which spans offices including Washington D.C. and Sacramento.

Caggiano said: "I am thrilled to be returning to the Ogilvy family with the opportunity to lead an office that is diverse in its capability, talent, and client portfolio. Ogilvy's Washington office is an amazing example of how we can deliver transformative communications experiences on behalf of our clients. I look forward to working with our clients to make their brands and reputations matter in a complex, noisy, hyper-connected world."

John Seifert, Ogilvy's Worldwide Chief Executive, said: "Rachel is next chapter Ogilvy through and through, with deep craft and capability experience across client sectors and markets globally. I know from experience that Rachel is valued by her clients for her creativity and clear-sightedness. She's also deeply respected by everyone she works with for her collaborative spirit and calm under fire. We are incredibly pleased to welcome Rachel back home to Ogilvy."

This appointment marks a return to Ogilvy for Caggiano who spent a decade as Ogilvy's Head of Content for North America and a top leader in the network's Social practice before departing in 2015. She has worked on some of Ogilvy's most iconic and valued brands–including American Express, Ford, Merck, Moet Hennessy, and Nestle among others–to build trust, drive sales, and bring brand values to life. Most recently Caggiano served as Account Managing Director at VMLY&R where she was the WPP team leader for the PhRMA GoBoldly account, leading and managing diverse communications experts from VMLY&R, Mediacom, and Wunderman to execute the industry's national campaign. She also led new business efforts, securing some of the agency's biggest wins in New York during 2018.

Rachel is also an accomplished cook who lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Will, and two sons, Jack and Cole, and Bluetick Coonhound, Leroy.

