Ogilvy One to Present Innovative Relationship Design Methodology at Salesforce Dreamforce

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy One today introduced a new approach to client success across the Salesforce ecosystem. Leveraging the firm's established Relationship Design methodology, Ogilvy One brings brands to the intersection of business, brand, customer, and technology, providing a holistic strategy and vision, enabling clients' to cultivate trust at every touchpoint, and ultimately drive impact with enterprise AI.

While trust is at the center of both technology and brands, brands must find a way to build and maintain customer relationships throughout the lifecycle of their engagement. Enter Ogilvy One's proprietary Relationship Design, a system that helps clients address trust challenges across AI platforms such as Data Cloud and Einstein at the enterprise level.

By using Relationship Design to weave trust into the very fabric of its AI strategy, brands are not simply adopting technology, but cultivating a future where AI empowers, enhances, and sets up an organization for long term, holistic growth.

"Relationship design represents a paradigm shift in how brands connect with customers," commented Ab Gaur, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Ogilvy One. "We are excited to share how, by integrating data, technology, and human insight, our methodology enables brands to create more meaningful, personalized interactions at every touchpoint, cultivating customer relationships that drive bottom line results."

Relationship Design is a symbiotic process wherein brands thrive by enriching the lives of their consumers, and consumers, in turn, find value in their brand experiences. It's an end-to-end approach to the customer experience, informed by insights from four lenses that encompass all stages of the relationship design process, including:

Business: core ambitions and competitive gaps

Brands: core values

Customers: a full dimensional customer

Technology & data: an enabling architecture and ecosystem.

A Salesforce technology transformation would traditionally advance trust by way of reliability, security, and functionality. Users look to Salesforce to build trust within their brand, utilizing transparency, demonstrating a history of reliability, and perfecting support operations for customers. Alternatively, Salesforce transformations under Ogilvy One are built on the more encompassing foundation of Relationship Design which offers the additional lenses of business, brand, and customer to a technology transformation.

For instance, with Relationship Design applied from the beginning of a data cloud transformation, Salesforce clients may develop trust in dynamic new ways, all through the same optimized technology products, focusing on "brand trust" values such as credibility, authenticity, and shared values. Ogilvy One uses the brand lens to optimize the technology in a way that builds trust using consistent messaging, authentic storytelling, community building, and social responsibility. These elements may not be prioritized from a traditional technology perspective, but they are essential in the process of establishing trust.

Here are examples of how trust understood through Relationship Design lenses, properly sets up a Salesforce brand for AI enterprise success:

Business: Prioritizing data governance, empowering employees through training, and continuously measuring and iterating AI systems demonstrates a commitment to trustworthy AI practices.

Brand: Communicating transparently, championing ethical AI principles, and showcasing positive real-world impact builds trust in the brand's responsible AI usage.

Customer: Delivering personalized experiences with purpose, providing control and transparency over data, and fostering open dialogue builds trust with customers engaging with AI.

Technology & Data: Building robust, explainable AI systems with human oversight fosters trust in the technology's reliability and fairness.

