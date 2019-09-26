Ogilvy Releases 'Making Brands Matter for the Generations to Come,' a New Report on Sustainability and CSR

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today published a new paper, Making Brands Matter for the Generations to Come , to explore how companies can help make the world better, faster.

While the youth of today continue to be catalysts in the drive toward environmental action, brands have been busy getting involved in environmental and other social good issues through ongoing or sporadic corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Making Brands Matter for the Generations to Come intends to help brands understand how they can help make the world, and their business, better faster by intentionally making CSR efforts grounded in their brand's core.

From Conspicuous Consumption through to modern day Conscious Consumption, this new paper examines how consumers have shifted over the years which has driven brands to embark on CSR in different ways. From one-off projects through to business models built on circular design, brands have been active participants in CSR but there's still a long way to go. The paper closes with key actions brands can take to expediently make CSR a genuine and authentic component of their brand's core going forward.

Read the full paper here . Some key takeaways include:



Brands are dabbling in CSR across a spectrum – from one-off initiatives, to those who have managed to become fully purpose driven ecosystems.

There's a price tag that often comes with sustainability – the future state of conscious consumption is when sustainable products are affordable and attainable across spending power.

A brand's core embodies a brand's purpose, positioning, and action plans – any and all CSR initiatives need to stem from this core and be felt internally as well as externally.

There's an abundance of sustainable activity happening in the world today – brands that matter will take a hard look in the mirror and spend the time to intentionally align their CSR activities to their brand's core.

"Sustainable enough is not good enough. Our goal is to help brands to more effectively harness the power that CSR can have on its organization and on the world by rooting those efforts in the brand's purpose, positioning, and action plans," said Ogilvy's Stephanie Bakkum and Antonis Kocheilas, the authors of Making Brands Matter for the Generations to Come.

Stephanie Bakkum is a Director of Engagement Strategy at Ogilvy with a focus on enabling brands to play a positive role in major socioeconomic and environmental challenges. She is currently an MPA candidate at Columbia University with an emphasis in Environmental Policy and Sustainability Management.

Antonis Kocheilas is an Executive Partner, Global Brand Strategy Lead at Ogilvy Worldwide. He is a big-picture thinker that loves crafting holistic brand strategies; ones that deliver world-class Comms, help galvanize staff and ultimately drive business growth in a sustainable way. He has 20 yrs. of experience across leader and challenger brands in industries including CPG, Tech, Telco and Retail and he has delivered extraordinary work for clients, as evidenced by numerous Effie (Marketing Effectiveness Awards) and Cannes Lions (Creative Awards).

