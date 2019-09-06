Ogilvy Tapped by Mikimoto to Drive Digital Transformation Efforts

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today announced that it has been selected to lead digital transformation efforts for Mikimoto, the luxury jewelry company best known as the originator of cultured pearls.

Led out of its Denver office, Ogilvy will deliver a globally, integrated creative solution across its capabilities to reimagine Mikimoto's global web and e-commerce experiences. Specifically, a multidisciplinary team will help simplify, clarify and modernize Mikimoto's digital strategy, technology and design to ensure the highest-quality customer experience.

Kenichiro Nomura, General Manager, Web Marketing Department for Mikimoto, said: "Ogilvy will be a valued partner as we work to transform our consumer journey across all touchpoints. We believe Ogilvy's experience developing effective, personalized solutions on a global scale will help us deliver greater engagement and preference among consumers around the world."

Mike McFadden, Head of Digital Transformation for Ogilvy USA, said: "Our approach to making brands matter in an ever-changing digital ecosystem reflects the reality that consumers expect brands to understand their preferences and be able to engage with them on their terms. We look forward to developing creative, human-centric solutions that will help drive impact and fuel further growth for an iconic luxury brand like Mikimoto."

About Mikimoto

In 1893, MIKIMOTO's founder Kokichi Mikimoto succeeded in creating the world's first cultured pearl. Since then, for more than a century, we have continued to offer jewelry of exceptional quality. We are one of the few companies in the world with an integrated system from production to sales that enables us to ensure quality control and combine exquisite craftsmanship with sophisticated, modern design. Our continuous dedication to Kokichi Mikimoto's lifelong dream, to adorn the necks of all women around the world with pearls, has earned us the reputation as Japan's representative jeweler. Headquartered in Tokyo, Mikimoto is a globally respected Japanese fine jewelry house with a presence worldwide including Paris, New York, London, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

