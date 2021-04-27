Ogilvy Tapped to Lead Global Brand Strategy for Enterprise Holdings

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today announced it has been selected by Enterprise Holdings to lead global brand strategy for the company as it looks to support customers and drive future growth in the evolving mobility market. Enterprise Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. Enterprise also offers carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, vanpooling, exotics, as well as travel management and other transportation services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient for customers.

Ogilvy is partnering with Enterprise Holdings to further strengthen its trusted brands as the company looks to continue to lead in the changing mobility landscape. This includes developing overall brand strategy, positioning, architecture, identity and design standards.

"Mobility has grown just as we have and as we look ahead, it's exploding with new possibilities. As we continue to build and invest for the future, we were looking for a strong partner to work alongside us to unlock new growth opportunities and help us deliver on our brand purpose," said Randal Narike, Executive Vice President, Global Mobility and Customer Experience at Enterprise Holdings. "Their team brings a deep understanding of the mobility landscape and a data-driven approach to building brands that will bolster our efforts to be the leading mobility provider in the world."

Andy Main, Global CEO at Ogilvy, said: "We're thrilled that Enterprise Holdings has chosen Ogilvy to be its brand strategy partner. Their purpose and ambition create an opportunity to further enhance their trusted brands while also shaping where mobility goes next. We've seen first-hand how mobility has started to revolutionize entire industries and provide an ever-growing mobility ecosystem. We look forward to partnering with the team at Enterprise Holdings to create innovative ideas and scale them to drive value for Enterprise, their customers and mobility business partners."

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, MO., Enterprise Holdings, manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Ogilvy

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

Media Contacts: David Ford / [email protected]

SOURCE Ogilvy