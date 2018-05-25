Joining Via Telephone:

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (877) 930-8094

International Dial-in Number: (253) 336-8058

Conference ID: 8197597

The presentation may be downloaded at the website listed below when the conference begins.

Joining Via the Internet:

Please navigate to the following web address to view the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gbo3i858

Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided during the call. If you have additional questions, please contact Thomas J. Brendiar, Director of Bank and Investor Relations at 770-270-7173 or via e-mail at tom.brendiar@opc.com.

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible at the web address indicated above. This link will also be posted on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.opc.com.

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with approximately $11 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.1 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, hydroelectric, coal and nuclear generating plants with a combined capacity of approximately 7,800 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 Member Systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oglethorpe-power-first-quarter-2018-investor-briefing-call-to-be-held-may-31-300654996.html

SOURCE Oglethorpe Power Corp.

Related Links

http://www.opc.com

