OGLETHORPE POWER SECOND QUARTER 2023 INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL TO BE HELD AUGUST 23

News provided by

Oglethorpe Power Corporation

16 Aug, 2023, 12:17 ET

TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oglethorpe Power executive management will discuss second quarter results during a conference call at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Investors, media, and the public may view a live internet webcast or join via telephone.

How to Participate:

Join via Internet Webcast:

Join the live webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bq5sunrt

The presentation may be downloaded when the conference begins.

Join via Telephone:

Registration is required to receive dial-in information and a pin number to participate via telephone. Register before or during the conference call here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8a459320e6b443e9bfa662a46143e5a1

Participants who join by telephone can ask questions at the end of the call.

Shortly following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oglethorpe Power's website, www.opc.com/investor-relations.

For investor questions or questions regarding the investor briefing call, please contact Joe Rick, Director of Capital Markets & Investor Relations, at 770-270-7240 or via e-mail at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Blair Romero, Director of Corporate Communications, at 770-270-7290 or via e-mail at [email protected].

About Oglethorpe Power

Oglethorpe Power is one of the nation's largest power supply cooperatives with more than $16 billion in assets serving 38 Electric Membership Corporations which, collectively, provide electricity to approximately 4.4 million Georgia residents. A proponent of conscientious energy development and use, Oglethorpe Power balances reliable and affordable energy with environmental responsibility and has an outstanding record of regulatory compliance. Its diverse energy portfolio includes natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric and coal generating plants with a combined capacity of more than 8,500 megawatts. Oglethorpe Power was established in 1974 and is owned by its 38 member systems. Its headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. For more information, visit www.opc.com.

SOURCE Oglethorpe Power Corporation

Also from this source

OGLETHORPE POWER CELEBRATES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PLANT VOGTLE UNIT 3

OGLETHORPE POWER FIRST QUARTER 2023 INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL TO BE HELD MAY 17

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.