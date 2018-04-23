Ogury Appoints Elie Kanaan as CMO

PARIS, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the world's leading mobile data company, today announces the appointment of Elie Kanaan as Chief Marketing Officer. Kanaan will lead Ogury's marketing and communications initiatives across the globe.

Brands and publishers are an important crossroads. Their users' privacy and value expectations have never been higher, while they suffer from a significant knowledge gap about these users and their journey. Consequently, they are struggling to inform their mobile strategies with effective choices and execute them simply and efficiently.

"My mission with the entire Ogury team is to convince brands and publishers that Ogury's consented data and marketing solutions are exactly what they need to address the privacy and value expectations of the demanding mobile users and therefore drive revenues and stay competitive in a complex and tough market. The time to take actions is now!" said Elie Kanaan, Ogury's CMO. "I'm thrilled to join a team of highly intelligent people, obsessed with technology innovation and value delivered to clients and partners"

Jean Canzoneri, Co-founder and CEO of Ogury said, "Elie and his team will play a strategic role in fueling our hyper growth and enabling us to gain our rightful recognition as one of the hottest mobile data and marketing company on the planet. It is an exciting time for Ogury, the development of our global leadership team and more innovative products means that we will continue to exceed the expectations of brands, publishers, and users time after time. I am delighted to have a seasoned leader and a market category designer like Elie be part of Ogury's leadership"

As former EVP Marketing for Criteo, VP of Marketing EMEA for VMware, and having previously held positions at SAP, Mercury and Oracle, Kanaan brings over 25 years of experience in marketing and technology to his role at Ogury.

About Ogury

Ogury, the world's leading mobile data company, enables brands, publishers and users to make informed choices; and secure their fair share of value in a complex and competitive mobile ecosystem. Founded in 2014, Ogury works with the world's major media agencies, leading brands and publishers. Ogury has access to 400m+ high quality and consented mobile user profiles in 120 countries. This unique data fuels Ogury's integrated suites of solutions for publishers and for brands. Ogury has offices in London, New York, Paris, Milan, Rome, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Detroit and Madrid, and we're just getting started. For more information, please visit www.ogury.com.

