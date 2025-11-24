Former GroupM Nexus Global CEO to lead Ogury's next chapter of innovation and growth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in persona-based advertising, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Bidon as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. A seasoned adtech executive with over two decades of international experience, Bidon will lead Ogury's next phase of innovation and growth, overseeing its global operations and advancing its end-to-end, cross-channel advertising platform.

Ogury Appoints Industry Leader Nicolas Bidon as Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas Bidon joins Ogury with an extensive record of leading and scaling global digital organizations. Most recently, he served as Global CEO of GroupM Nexus (part of WPP), a network of more than 11,000 digital experts. He joined WPP in 2012 as Managing Director of Xaxis UK, later becoming Global CEO of plista. In 2017, he was promoted to Global CEO of Xaxis, overseeing its reinvention as an outcome media company powered by proprietary AI technology and ushering a new era of significant growth and expansion across 47 markets. Prior to his time at WPP, Bidon held senior positions at Yahoo and various enterprise software startups, such as Microstrategy and Watchfire, the latter acquired by IBM. Recognized for fostering innovation, data-driven execution, and operational excellence, Bidon brings a strong blend of strategic vision and commercial acumen to Ogury.

"With major disruptions everywhere you look, the advertising ecosystem stands at a crossroads and is poised for reinvention," said Nicolas Bidon. "Ogury's unique blend of data, powerful technology, and innovative culture position it perfectly to turn this complexity into a competitive advantage for its clients. I'm honored to lead such a talented global team and to partner with Jean Canzoneri and the Board to accelerate Ogury's next phase of growth."

Jean Canzoneri, Co-founder and Chairman of Ogury, commented: "Ogury's differentiation stems from multiple strengths, from our proprietary, persona-based data model to our fully integrated, cross-channel platform. Together, they enable advertisers to transform complex consumer behaviors into actionable intelligence at scale. Nicolas's extensive global experience and proven ability to expand fast-growing adtech companies make him the ideal leader to further elevate Ogury's impact across the industry."

As CEO, Bidon will oversee Ogury's global strategy, growth, business development, and operational leadership across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Based in London, he is a graduate of Georgia Tech (United States) and of ICN Business School (France). He succeeds Geoffroy Martin, who served as CEO since January 2023.

Earlier this year, Ogury launched Ogury One, a unified advertising platform that seamlessly connects audience insight, media planning, and omnichannel activation. Through AI-powered integrations with agencies' preferred platforms and tools, Ogury One enables advertisers to translate their audience data into scalable personas activated across in-app, web, mobile, and CTV environments. This launch represents a key milestone in Ogury's continued ambition to deliver precision and performance at scale for its clients.

About Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company delivering omnichannel advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers by targeting personas. Its AI-powered, end-to-end platform unites audience insight, planning, and activation in one seamless environment, enabling marketers to reach and engage consumers across all digital touchpoints with precision and consistency. Founded in 2014, Ogury operates in 18 countries with a team of over 500 people.

SOURCE Ogury LTD