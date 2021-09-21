Ogury Donates Over 1 million U.S. Dollars of Ad Space to Non-Profit Organizations

" The past year has been hard on many and it's now more important than ever to give back and support non-profit organizations that are making a difference in the world," said Thomas Pasquet, CEO, Ogury. "I'm proud that we were able to do this in the form of donated media, generating brand awareness for some amazing charities and generating more revenues for media companies and publishers."

The campaigns reached more than 11 million mobile users in the U.S. and across Europe via the company's exclusive Thumbnail Ad, an elegant ad format released by Ogury last year in-app, and now available on mobile web. With this creative format, video ads appear in a precise location of the web page delivering an effective advertising experience without compromising the consumer's user experience. The unit is draggable, expandable, and skippable by the consumer, which is proven to be less intrusive than traditional ad formats. Thumbnail Ad delivers ads in a picture-in-picture format enabling them to consume the content whilst continuing to navigate the web page.

"We are very happy to have worked alongside Ogury to further increase awareness of Institut de la Vision. In total, we were able to reach more than 1.5 million mobile users in France and the UK in a non-intrusive and user-friendly manner," said Arnaud Bricout, Head of Fundraising at Institut de la Vision. "Ogury's Thumbnail Ad unit performed extremely well, with higher than average click-through and view-through rates."

"When we began working closely with Ogury, our ultimate goal was to enhance overall brand awareness for our organization and mission to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and youth around the world," said Alexandre Mars, Founder & CEO of Epic Foundation. "With the help of Ogury and its innovative Thumbnail Ad unit, we were able to generate more than 12 million impressions in less than a month -- a truly spectacular digital campaign that translated to more donations and ultimately, more lives changed."

About Ogury: Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers precision, sustainability and privacy protection within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user-experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 350+ employees, including 100 engineers across 11 countries.

