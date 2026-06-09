Ogury Launches SONA, an Agentic Solution to Improve Consistency Between Audience Planning and Campaign Execution

Combining an audience-first data model with agentic capabilities, SONA identifies and activates personas often overlooked by traditional approaches.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global adtech company powered by Persona Intelligence, today announced the launch of SONA, its agentic solution designed to address the persistent gap between audience planning and campaign execution. While many platforms focus on optimizing delivery, SONA transforms a simple brief into a structured, persona-based strategy. This enables brands and agencies to identify and activate audiences often overlooked by traditional approaches, while maintaining a consistent definition across channels.

SONA, the agentic solution designed to address the gap between audience planning and campaign execution.

Accessible through a chat-based interface in Ogury One or within clients' preferred AI environments, SONA starts by structuring any brief into scalable, combinable personas, with full visibility into the behaviors, preferences, and geographic insights behind each recommendation. It then identifies the most relevant publisher environments and formats to engage those personas, before generating media strategy recommendations, including projected reach and expected outcomes. Campaigns can then be activated directly, ensuring continuity from audience planning through to execution. In practice, SONA enables teams to move from brief to activation in just a few clicks, saving an estimated 20 to 30 hours per campaign.

SONA relies on Ogury's audience-first data model, which brings together observed behaviors, declared data, and purchase signals based on real transactions to build personas that reflect how people actually think and act. By structuring these signals into scalable personas, SONA surfaces profiles often overlooked by traditional approaches, enabling more relevant activation at scale. At every stage, recommendations are fully transparent, giving traders the ability to adjust and validate them before activation.

Available across CTV, desktop, and mobile environments (web and in-app), SONA enables consistent persona-based activation. It can be accessed directly through Ogury One or integrated into existing workflows via compatible AI tools using Model Context Protocol (MCP), including Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT, allowing users to work within their preferred environments. This interoperability ensures that SONA fits seamlessly into existing campaign processes without requiring complex setup or changes to current systems.

"Many solutions today focus primarily on optimizing execution, but the real challenge is maintaining a consistent audience definition from planning through activation across platforms," said Nicolas Bidon, CEO of Ogury. "With SONA, we're bringing Persona Intelligence directly into the campaign workflow, enabling brands and agencies to turn any brief into a structured, persona-based strategy they can understand, refine, and activate consistently across channels to drive more measurable outcomes."

About Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company powered by Persona Intelligence, its proprietary technology that enables brands and agencies to activate consistent persona-based strategies across channels and drive measurable brand outcomes. Founded in 2014, Ogury operates in 18 countries with over 500 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Ogury LTD