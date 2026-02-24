Ogury Extends Persona-Based Advertising to Connected TV

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury today announced the availability of its persona-based advertising solution on Connected TV (CTV), enabling advertisers to activate the same personas consistently across screens as part of a multi-channel strategy that supports brand outcomes.

As audiences fragment across screens, maintaining consistent targeting in multiple environments has become increasingly difficult for advertisers. With persona-based advertising now available on CTV, brands and agencies can leverage Ogury's multi-dimensional data model to engage consumers across mobile, desktop, and CTV within a single framework, enabling a more consistent audience strategy to improve brand consideration, recall, and preference across touchpoints.

Building on more than ten years of experience in in-app advertising, Ogury is extending its Persona Intelligence technology to target personas on CTV. Personas are cohorts defined by shared attributes, interests, and purchase intentions. They are built using Ogury's multi-dimensional data model, which combines zero-party survey data with complementary signals, including contextual data and payment insights powered by Mastercard. These signals are anchored to publisher environments and geographic areas to identify where audiences with shared interests naturally converge. Applied to CTV, this approach goes beyond genre or socio-demographic targeting, enabling advertisers to reach personas in both expected and less predictable viewing contexts, while maintaining alignment with their broader digital activation strategy.

Measurement is supported by a combination of third-party capabilities. Advertisers can evaluate targeting precision and brand lift through studies powered by Happydemics, and access attention measurement via partnerships with providers including Lumen and xpln.ai. The solution is available both as a managed service and via programmatic activation.

Stéphane Dupayage, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Ogury, said: "Advertisers are looking for ways to address their audiences consistently across digital touchpoints. Making personas available on CTV is a logical extension of our platform. It allows brands to activate the same audience framework across screens, including television, without adding multiple partners or complex setups, while contributing to stronger brand outcomes over time."

The launch comes as CTV continues to gain share of TV advertising budgets. In the U.S., CTV ad spend is expected to reach $45.9 billion by 2028, overtaking linear TV advertising for the first time, according to eMarketer.

About Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company powered by Persona Intelligence, its proprietary technology that enables brands and agencies to activate consistent persona-based strategies across channels and drive measurable brand outcomes. Founded in 2014, Ogury operates in 18 countries with over 500 employees worldwide.

