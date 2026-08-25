Ogury Names Nadav Perry as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas

Sales Organization Leader to Scale Americas Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global adtech company powered by Persona Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Nadav Perry as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas. Perry will report to Nicolas Bidon, CEO of Ogury, and joins the company's Executive Committee. In this role, he will take full ownership of sales execution, revenue performance and team leadership across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ogury Appoints Nadav Perry as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas

Perry brings 20 years of leadership experience across global organizations, managing client and partner relationships in digital media and advertising technology. In the past 7 years, he served as VP Global Business Development at Taboola, Most recently, Nadav served as Vice President, Global Business Development at Taboola, where he established and led the company's brands and agencies business unit, building relationships with major agencies worldwide. Prior to Taboola, Perry spent nearly a decade at Google, where he led product strategy and innovation for YouTube in EMEA as well as led sales organizations through hypergrowth by translating market insights into product capabilities.

Perry's ability to scale revenue organizations along with his experience as an executive leader with a deep understanding of data, AI and multi-channel advertising directly aligns with Ogury's current expansion. The company recently launched CTV capabilities and SONA, its agentic orchestration suite, central to accelerating adoption across the Americas.

"The industry is transforming, and brands and agencies face a fundamental challenge: driving measurable business outcomes consistently across every channel their audiences engage with. Ogury's Persona Intelligence translates audience insights into consistent activation across channels, bridging the gap between planning and execution that most brands struggle with. I'm excited to join Ogury and to help advertisers achieve more predictable and measurable impact," Perry said.

Nicolas Bidon, CEO of Ogury, added, "Nadav has built his entire career around understanding brands' and agencies' challenges and solving them through technology and innovation. His deep expertise in scaling video advertising businesses, combined with his relentless focus on meaningful breakthroughs for advertisers, makes him the perfect leader for this moment in a region central to Ogury's next phase of growth."

Beyond his commercial work, Perry is an active mentor and advisor for startups, a regular keynote speaker at industry and higher education events and a volunteer with an NGO focused on mental health for army veterans.

About Ogury

Ogury is a global adtech company powered by Persona Intelligence, its proprietary technology that enables brands and agencies to activate consistent persona-based strategies across channels and drive measurable brand outcomes. Founded in 2014, Ogury operates across 17 countries with 500 employees.

SOURCE Ogury LTD