Ogury names Wilfried Schobeiri as Chief Technology Officer

Ogury LTD

12 Sep, 2023

Schobeiri will oversee the continued development of Ogury's technology on a global scale

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, today announced the appointment of Wilfried Schobeiri as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Schobeiri will work closely with the company's leadership team to further strengthen Ogury's unique technology platform.

Wilfried Schobeiri-Chief Technology Officer-Ogury
Schobeiri has extensive experience in the tech industry, where he spent over 20 years leading the development of large scale, global distributed technologies and scaling high-performance product development teams. Before joining Ogury, Schobeiri was most recently Chief Technology Officer at fintech and data infrastructure company Banyan. Before that, he was SVP, Chief Product Officer at Revantage, where he led product development efforts for Blackstone's real estate data platform. Schobeiri also worked at adtech company MediaMath, where he rose to become Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer - spearheading the product development and technology strategy globally.

During his stints at prestigious companies, Schobeiri was a board member of the IAB Tech Lab, where he contributed to the creation of the IAB Europe's Transparency & Consent Framework - giving the advertising ecosystem a common language to communicate consumer choices around data processing for advertising. He has also been an advisory board member for a number of adtech and data companies. Today, he lends his expertise to Ocient, Ergatta, and Truthset, helping steer their growth and positive momentum.

At Ogury, Schobeiri will spearhead and execute the company's strategic vision for its technology, further developing its cookieless and ID-less solution at a pivotal time for the industry. Based in Paris, he will report to Geoffroy Martin, CEO at Ogury, and be a member of the company's executive committee.

"I'm excited to join Ogury because we are one of the few adtech companies that have fully embraced the technical shifts in the privacy landscape," shared Wilfried Schobeiri, CTO, Ogury. "A true precursor of change, Ogury anticipated market needs to provide advertisers with performance and relevance without collecting personal data, and I'm proud to be a part of that."

"We are thrilled to welcome a prominent industry and technology expert such as Wil to Ogury," said Geoffroy Martin, CEO, Ogury. "His experience and knowledge, which lie at the intersection of RTB and privacy while also building and scaling high-performing teams, make him the perfect fit for us."

About Ogury

Ogury, the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers targeting based on personas rather than users' identities, and on the destinations where these personas consume content — instead of the individual users themselves. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people across 17 countries.

SOURCE Ogury LTD

