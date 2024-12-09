OGx Consulting Announces Expansion of Services and Momentum Across Key Sectors

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OGx Consulting (OGx), an advisory, analytics, and technology company, today announced significant momentum across its core business segments. The company has experienced growth in new client acquisition and service offerings, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the digital transformation landscape.

Continuing a Strong Foundation with AI, Open Forecast/Scenario Planning, GIS Services

In addition to the new service offerings, OGx continues to experience strong demand for key solutions:

AI Services: OGx provides clients with reliable and responsible AI solutions, including machine learning algorithms, data analysis, and natural language processing, to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and gain valuable insights.

OGx provides clients with reliable and responsible AI solutions, including machine learning algorithms, data analysis, and natural language processing, to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and gain valuable insights. Open Forecast/Scenario Planning Services: Partnering with Google Cloud this year, they launched a successful AI Tomorrow Workshop . This activity at Google's Boulder headquarters empowered executives and digital transformation thought leaders with the right tools and frameworks to develop robust forecasts and conduct scenario planning. The outcomes of these workshops are intended to help provide insight that will future-proof their workforce.

Partnering with Google Cloud this year, they . This activity at Google's Boulder headquarters empowered executives and digital transformation thought leaders with the right tools and frameworks to develop robust forecasts and conduct scenario planning. The outcomes of these workshops are intended to help provide insight that will future-proof their workforce. GIS Services: OGx utilizes geographic information systems (GIS) to analyze spatial data and equip clients with location-based insights for strategic decision-making.

Industry-Specific Expertise Delivers Results

OGx focuses on key sectors including government, utilities, transportation, TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications), with healthcare as a secondary market. By aligning its offerings with the specific needs of each industry, OGx delivers measurable results for its clients:

OGx collaborated with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to conduct a comprehensive study on emerging AI trends within DORA's regulated industries. By analyzing industry best practices and future possibilities, DORA is empowered to stay ahead of industry advancements and make data-driven decisions that benefit Colorado citizens.

to conduct a comprehensive study on emerging AI trends within DORA's regulated industries. By analyzing industry best practices and future possibilities, DORA is empowered to stay ahead of industry advancements and make data-driven decisions that benefit citizens. OGx is proud to be partnering with the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) to modernize their data infrastructure and improve service delivery. By implementing advanced data advanced data governance practices and AI-powered solutions, we are working together to help CHDS streamline operations and improve the quality of life for Coloradans through the services they provide.

OGx Consulting played a crucial role in helping CDHS establish a robust data governance framework. This partnership was recently presented at the SIPA User Conference . Michael Gaenzle Director, Data Governance at CDHS, and OGx's Engagement Manager, Tori Copeland, demonstrate their efforts in establishing an AI Center of Excellence.

Expanding Expertise in Google Cloud Platform and IT Staffing

OGx is expanding its service portfolio to meet the growing demand for specialized expertise in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Agile Workforce. This includes:

GCP Services: OGx has assembled a team of GCP-certified professionals to help organizations move their operations to the cloud. Services include data migration, application modernization, and AI implementation. By leveraging Google Cloud's advanced tools and technologies, organizations can modernize their infrastructure to improve scalability and enhance security.

OGx has assembled a team of GCP-certified professionals to help organizations move their operations to the cloud. Services include data migration, application modernization, and AI implementation. By leveraging Google Cloud's advanced tools and technologies, organizations can modernize their infrastructure to improve scalability and enhance security. Agile Workforce: OGx will connect clients with top talent to build high-performing teams quickly in cloud computing, AI, and data analytics. This allows organizations to innovate and get projects done quicker. This enables organizations to accelerate time-to-market, improve efficiency, and achieve better business outcomes.

"By expanding our services to include Google Cloud Platform and Agile Workforce solutions, we're empowering organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Alvin McBorrough, Founder/CEO of OGx. "We are leveraging deep expertise in AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies. We want to empower our public and private sector leaders to make data-informed decisions and a positive change."

Reimagining the Future

OGx is excited about the future and committed to helping more clients navigate the evolving technological landscape. OGx will continue to invest in top talent and expand services to meet the growing needs of the public and private sector.

About OGx Consulting

Led by a team of technology enthusiasts and enablers, OGx Consulting delivers immediate impact through advisory and analytics that shape a promising future for the lives of everyday citizens. OGx helps organizations across the public and private sectors with strategically thoughtful solutions that optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and drive positive change. Visit weareogx.com for more.

