OGx Consulting Showcases AI Readiness Expertise at Key Industry Events

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 -- OGx Consulting (OGx), an advisory, analytics, and technology company, is gearing up for a busy schedule of engagements, participating in three key events focused on AI innovation, readiness, and impact for Colorado's public sector and communities.

Shaping a Better Future with AI: DenAI Summit (September 19th)

OGx will be a prominent presence at the DenAI Summit, a premier gathering for AI leaders and enthusiasts. Attendees can connect with OGx technology enthusiasts to discuss real-world AI examples and assess their organization's AI readiness utilizing OGx's advisory, analytics, and technology services.

Alvin McBorrough, Founder and CEO of OGx and an Advisory Board Member of the DenAI Summit, will be available to share his insights and thought leadership on the future of AI in the public sector.

"The DenAI Summit is a fantastic forum to be among like-minded individuals who are passionate about harnessing the power of AI for positive change," said McBorrough. "I look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations and connecting with leaders who are navigating their AI journeys."

Building an AI Center of Excellence at the SIPA User Conference (September 23rd)

The SIPA User Conference is a full day of technology trends, use cases, and professional development specifically designed for government IT professionals. OGx is a year-over-year Gold Sponsor of the conference, committed to supporting Colorado's government partners.

During the conference, McBorrough, Misgana Tesfaye, Director at the Colorado Department of Human Services, and Michael Gaenzle, Director of Data Governance for the Colorado Department of Human Services, will present a session titled "AI Center of Excellence: A Case Study Look" in conference room one, suite 13. This presentation will explore the journey of establishing an AI Center of Excellence at the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), highlighting the key challenges, successes, and lessons learned.

The session offers several key takeaways for attendees, including:

Understanding AI trends impacting the public sector

The critical steps for government organizations to become AI-ready

A detailed look at the AI journey undertaken by the Colorado Department of Human Services

Ajay Bagal, Executive Director of SIPA Conference, shared, "We're thrilled to have OGx Consulting participate in the SIPA User Conference to showcase a project with our government partners at the Colorado Department of Human Services."

Maintaining AI Momentum for Colorado Government Agencies with a SIPA Webinar (October 16th)

Following the SIPA User Conference, OGx will host a free webinar on Oct. 16 at 10am MT focused on the importance of AI readiness assessments for Colorado's public sector organizations. This interactive session will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to assess their organization's AI maturity and develop a roadmap for successful AI implementation.

Through these events, OGx hopes to further empower public sector agencies with AI solutions for improved efficiency, effectiveness, and citizen service. The company aims to connect with attendees in the AI community to foster a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing and innovation, providing practical guidance to support AI adoption challenges in public sector organizations.

To connect with OGx at upcoming events, message the team at https://www.weareogx.com/get-in-touch/.

