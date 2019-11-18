Oh, Baby! Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen To Send Thousands Of Newborns And Their Parents Home From The Hospital With The Ultimate Warm Welcome

This week, Cheddar's locations nationwide will visit local hospitals or birthing centers in recognition of the complimentary first round of Honey Butter Croissants launching in its restaurants. Newborns and their parents departing from hospitals that week will enjoy a welcome bundle from Cheddar's.

The new families will receive a dozen freshly baked Honey Butter Croissants, chilled and ready-made Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole and Hot Fudge Cake. Because Cheddar's believes that there's no warmer welcome than its iconic Honey Butter Croissants, croissant-inspired baby items will accompany the hearty meal, including blankets, onesies and support pillows.

Honey Butter Croissants are the restaurant's top-rated menu item, and most talked about item on social media. Baked fresh every 20 minutes or less, they feature a delicate, flaky crust with warm honey butter gently drizzled on top.

For more information about Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, visit Cheddars.com.

About Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always get a lot for not a lot. The restaurant offers a hearty variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. Currently, Cheddar's operates more than 165 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 20,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

