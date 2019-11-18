Oh, Baby! Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen To Send Thousands Of Newborns And Their Parents Home From The Hospital With The Ultimate Warm Welcome
Cheddar's Restaurants Nationwide to Pop Up at Local Hospitals to Give New Families Welcome Bundles with Croissants, Ready-Made Meals and Croissant-Themed Baby Essentials
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen now welcoming every guest with a Honey Butter Croissant, the restaurant is celebrating thousands of new families with the ultimate warm welcome – right as they leave the hospital. To ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner, families will be surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.
This week, Cheddar's locations nationwide will visit local hospitals or birthing centers in recognition of the complimentary first round of Honey Butter Croissants launching in its restaurants. Newborns and their parents departing from hospitals that week will enjoy a welcome bundle from Cheddar's.
The new families will receive a dozen freshly baked Honey Butter Croissants, chilled and ready-made Homemade Chicken Pot Pies, Broccoli Cheese Casserole and Hot Fudge Cake. Because Cheddar's believes that there's no warmer welcome than its iconic Honey Butter Croissants, croissant-inspired baby items will accompany the hearty meal, including blankets, onesies and support pillows.
Honey Butter Croissants are the restaurant's top-rated menu item, and most talked about item on social media. Baked fresh every 20 minutes or less, they feature a delicate, flaky crust with warm honey butter gently drizzled on top.
About Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always get a lot for not a lot. The restaurant offers a hearty variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. Currently, Cheddar's operates more than 165 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 20,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
