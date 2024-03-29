Oh Baby, The Tiny Traveler Big Delivery Giveaway Starts Now! Tiny Traveler Announces a Spectacular Mother's Day Giveaway With the Grand Prize Winner Driving Away in a NEW 2024 Hyundai SUV!

Parents are invited to enter to win over $43,000 in prizes.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Traveler, makers of state-of-the-art HD travel baby monitors, is thrilled to announce a phenomenal Mother's Day Giveaway event (running March 29 through May 19) for new and expectant moms featuring over $43,000 in prizes. The grand prize winner will receive a new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SE and over a dozen baby gear essentials from top brands, including the award-winning Tiny Traveler Wireless travel monitor for the ultimate safe driving experience with baby.

The giveaway includes six additional weekly drawings on April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, and May 13. Each winner will receive a Tiny Traveler Classic.

"We're excited to launch this enormous Mother's Day giveaway!" said Fabrizia Cannalonga, Tiny Traveler's Vice President of Brands. "This is truly a giveaway of a lifetime and we are thrilled to giveaway not only a brand new SUV but all the essentials a new mom would need with their little one! A special thank you to all the incredible brands who have participated to make this event extraordinary."

Participating brands include 4MOMS, Infantino, Joey, Boppy, buybuy BABY, Tommee Tippee, Gladly Family, Newton Living, Mushie, Earth Mama, Mom Cozy, Bird&Be, Type S, plus a six-month diaper subscription.

The giveaway is open to legal residents of the U.S. who are 18 or older and are parents or legal guardians of a child under two or expectant parents of a newborn in nine months from the time of entry. Participants must complete the online registration form, identify a social media platform, find the giveaway post on the chosen platform, follow at least one of Tiny Traveler's social media accounts, and "like" the designated post within that account.

For more information, visit mytinytraveler.com/giveaway.

About Tiny Traveler:

At Tiny Traveler, we are committed to delivering peace of mind through innovation and enhancing safety for your little loved ones. With our innovative solutions, you can trust us to make parenting easier so you can enjoy the journey, whether in the car, on the go or in the home. Follow Tiny Traveler on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

