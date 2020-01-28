Oh Baby…Baby! Pizza Hut Doubles Down On Super Bowl Babies For Year Two, Rewarding Family With First Set Of Twins Born After Kickoff Of Super Bowl LIV

Family has always been a part of Pizza Hut's DNA, which is why the restaurant will honor the MVPs making their own special deliveries this Sunday. Pizza Hut will present the winning family with a trip for two to next year's Super Bowl LV, two years of free pizza, and in honor of its ongoing commitment to literacy through its iconic BOOK IT! program, will also award $22,000 t o kick-off the twins' education funds along with a custom-curated starter library hand-picked by the BOOK IT! team.

Who better to help Pizza Hut welcome the first set of twins on the biggest day in football than Super Bowl LIII champs and identical twins Devin and Jason McCourty? "We know that parents don't get an off-season, so as twins and parents ourselves, we're pumped to help honor one lucky family welcoming twins on Super Bowl Sunday!" said Jason McCourty. "We have awesome family memories with Pizza Hut growing up – from the beginning we've always been passionate about food, family and football, so it feels great to be part of a Super Bowl campaign that spotlights all three," added Devin.

To enter, parents with twins born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their new arrivals (including exact times of birth), hashtag #PHTwin2Win and #promotion and tag @PizzaHut to be included for consideration. No purchase necessary. For additional information and full Terms & Conditions, visit here.

Not expecting twins? No worries, there's still a chance to be a winner. Keep an eye on the Pizza Hut Twitter handle throughout the game on Super Bowl Sunday for a chance to win great prizes, including two tickets to this year's NFL Draft and of course, free pizza! Just follow the prompts using the hashtags #HutHutSweeps and tag @PizzaHut to enter. No purchase necessary. For additional information and full Terms & Conditions, visit here.

For more on Pizza Hut and all things Super Bowl LIV, check out its most recent announcement about how the pizza company prepped to deliver a best-in-class pizza-eating experience for Super Bowl Sunday, with a side of entertainment. You can also stay up to date by following along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. To order now, visit www.pizzahut.com.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

