Oh, It's On: Mike's Amazing Dips into Creative Agency Havas New York as Newly Appointed Agency of Record

News provided by

Havas New York

22 May, 2023, 09:33 ET

First-ever brand campaign for Mike's Amazing mayo and mustard asks food lovers tough questions.
Like who the **** puts ketchup on a hotdog?

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mike's Amazing, a Chefler Foods condiment brand, has appointed Havas New York as its first creative agency of record. Havas New York will roll out a fully integrated creative campaign across TV, social, digital, and out-of-home all over New York and New Jersey throughout the summer 2023.

Continue Reading

The new platform "When it's on, it's on." includes a series of spots as authentic as the product itself, featuring famous actor and comedian Michael Rapaport who is known for his strong opinions and his affinity for the region. Across the spots, viewers will witness him sounding off on minor but controversial topics, like, "what kind of deli would give you pastrami without mustard?" or why people should just "admit that they like mayonnaise already." 

"There's just something funny about getting so worked up about small things, like what people put on their hot dog. And since that's what I do anyways, it just made sense," said Rapaport.

Born in 2016, the Mike's Amazing brand is popular throughout the Northeast area and is well known amongst sports fanatics for being the official mayonnaise, mustard and vegetable oil of the Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Devils, and Phillies, as well as the official mayo of the Red Sox. The brand's embodiment of the spirit of competition and strong sense of pride in its products became the base and inspiration for the tone of the creative campaign.  

"Celebrating our position in the Tri-State Area, we embraced the strong opinions people have when it comes to their food to deliver a message that is funny, real and maybe even a little edgy," said Michael Leffler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mike's Amazing/Chefler Foods LLC. "Pairing authenticity with a sense of humor reflects our corporate culture and it speaks directly to the millions of people who are passionate about condiments, inspiring them to select a Mike's Amazing product when they have the choice."

"What resonated with us when we met with the Mike's Amazing team was the brand's passionate and opinionated ethos," said Dan Lucey, Chief Creative Officer at Havas New York. "We knew the work needed to tap into the minds of the consumers and their opinions to embrace debates in culture and ultimately let Mike's be a part of the larger conversation."  

"Who actually gets fired up about what the right condiment to put on a sandwich is? Well, real people with real opinions do," said Josh Schildkraut, Executive Creative Director at Havas New York.

Mike's Amazing marks another win for Havas' New York Village, including within its scope Havas New York, Havas CX, and Havas Formula all of which will support the brand across creative, digital customer experience, and PR.  

"We are thrilled to partner with a team that appreciates the uniqueness of our brand in the marketplace and understands the significance of reflecting our corporate culture across all the messaging they create," said Michael Kurland, Chief Financial Officer of Chefler Foods. "We are looking forward to using Havas New York's creative capabilities and experience to further increase brand awareness and build on our momentum."

The new campaign will include a series of spots launching in May and throughout summer 2023. Click to watch "Meaty Magic" and "Magnum Opus."

Ps. don't worry, all excess food was consumed by stray creatives on set.

ABOUT HAVAS NEW YORK 

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design, and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, ny.havas.com. 

ABOUT MIKE'S AMAZING  

The Mike's Amazing brand of mayonnaises, vegetable oils, mustards and salad dressings reflect the obsessive pursuit of perfection of food industry veteran and Chefler Foods founder, Michael Leffler. Chefler Foods was established in 2016 with the vision of serving as a purveyor of top-quality products at affordable prices to both consumers and the food service industry. Drawing from decades of manufacturing and packaging experience and utilizing a global network of resources, Chefler provides a vertically integrated state-of-the-art facility located in Saddle Brook, NJ, and is passionately committed to their customers — delivering only the highest quality products with a level of personal service unmatched in the marketplace. Learn more at MikesAmazingFoods.com 

SOURCE Havas New York

Also from this source

More Than Just A Cup: McCafé® At Home, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Havas New York Take Morning Coffee To New Heights for an Extraordinary Cause in Newest Campaign

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE HIJACKS THIS YEAR'S BIG GAME WITH NEW #GIVESUSASECOND CAMPAIGN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.