Oh, Jell Yeah! Hush Puppies & Loud Lacquer Debut Brite Jells X Brite Shades Collaboration

Leveraging the momentum of the Newtro trend, Hush Puppies has taken the popularity of jellies and reimagined them as today's favorite sandal silhouettes in bright hues and squishy soft material. To introduce Brite Jells, the brand is teaming up with Loud Lacquer, a nail polish brand all about women empowerment, being loud and expressing yourself through color. Together, the brands are perfectly pairing Hush Puppies' jelly sandals with Loud Lacquer's four new, matching, non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free summer-ready nail polish colors called Brite Shades.

"We loved that jellies were making a comeback, but we wanted to put our ultra-colorful and comfortable Hush Puppies spin on the style," said Kate Pinkham, General Manager and Vice President of Hush Puppies. "This Loud Lacquer partnership to launch the Brite Jells and Brite Shades collection has been a great collaboration – they are really optimistic, colorful, and fun, just like the Hush Puppies brand. We are excited about the opportunity to introduce new consumers to both of these like-minded brands."

"We at Loud Lacquer love living in color, and it feels good to be seen and heard by such an iconic brand that shares our same confidence and positivity," said Melody Hammer, CEO and Founder of Loud Lacquer. "The Brite Jells and Brite Shades collaboration is a great opportunity to match our bright nail polish shades with super fun and colorful jellies. Color on color. All day!"

The Brite Jells x Brite Shades Collection

Available in four fun and bright shades perfect for summer, each jelly sandal is created with Hush Puppies' Bounce® footbed technology that's concealed in the super-cushioned wedge sole, which provides energy rebound with every step. The jellies have been designed alongside four nail lacquers and stickers that have been made with a long-lasting formula and signature wide brush to ensue effortless application.

The Brite Jells are available in two key styles—one with a squishy soft strap and buckle closure, and a slide-on sandal. The Brite Jell strap sandals are available in Fiesta Red, Sun Yellow, Vapor Grey and Black. The Brite Jell slide-on sandals are available in Fiesta Red, Sun Yellow, Caribbean and Black. Each sandal meets its summer match with Loud Lacquer's four new Brite Shades, available in Lawn Flamingo (red), Soft Swap (yellow), PHC (Caribbean blue) and Go To (black).

For more information on the Brite Jells and Brite Shades collaboration, visit www.hushpuppies.com and/or www.loudlacquer.com, where you can purchase a jelly sandal and nail polish set for $69.95.

ABOUT HUSH PUPPIES:

In 1958, Hush Puppies introduced the world to a new kind of footwear – shoes with casual style and an easygoing attitude made to relax in. Hush Puppies is a global brand, a household name and a cultural icon that embodies the lighthearted spirit of its beloved basset hound. It is the go-to footwear, accessory and apparel brand that delivers the right mix of timeless style and dependable comfort. Hush Puppies is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. For more information, visit www.hushpuppies.com.

ABOUT LOUD LACQUER:

Loud Lacquer was founded by Melody Hammer after being told she was too loud and opinionated about what women wanted in the beauty space. She envisioned a brand that was fun, unexpected and high quality; Luxury gone weird. So, she embraced her LOUD vision and made it happen. Since launching in 2019 LOUD has made a name for itself online; not only for it's amazing nail polish that's cruelty-free, long-lasting, quick-drying, vegan, and female owned, but for its community of BABBS (n) Bad-Ass Boss Babes, who like to have fun and stay LOUD. For more information, visit www.loudlacquer.com.

Media Contact:

Anthony Filomena

[email protected]

(312) 498-7628

SOURCE Hush Puppies

Related Links

https://www.hushpuppies.com

