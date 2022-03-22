Oh, Lords! And Authors, Jes Averhart & Terresa Zimmerman, Receive National Recognition Through The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtoZ Partners LLC announces - The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized Oh, Lords! and authors, Jes Averhart & Terresa Zimmerman, in the category of Relationships as a 2022 Distinguished Favorite.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

Oh, Lords! Wins Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Oh, Lords! is about two women sharing their dating stories, dating glories, and the lessons they've learned along the way. Oh, Lords! Who We Date, Why We Date Them, and What We've Learned is the only book of its kind to discuss dating in the context of archetypes, "Lords", through the eyes and experience of the authors.

In 2022, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland participated.

Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Anchorage to Memphis; from Berkeley to Philadelphia; Calgary to Sydney; from Albuquerque to New York City; from Princeton to Santa Monica as well as others.

"We are proud to announce the Distinguished Favorites in our annual 2022 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," Olczak said. "It's crystal clear that independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing." said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. For more information, please visit www.independentpressaward.com. To see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit 2022 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2022distinguishedfavorites

#IndependentPressAward #2022IPA #2022IPADistinguishedFavorite #ohlords #datingandrelationships

Oh, Lords! topped the charts as the #1 Hot New Release on Amazon Love, Sex & Marriage category. A Literary Titan Gold Book Award quickly followed. Find out more: www.ohlords.com.

Press contact: Terresa 415.430.5712

For info/imagery email: [email protected]

SOURCE AtoZ Partners