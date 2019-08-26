Oh My Gourd: ONE Brands Brings Back Their Seasonal Pumpkin Pie Protein Bar

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE Protein Bar, announces the return of its top-selling seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Pie. The bar is now available on ONE's website and on Amazon, with limited distribution while supplies last.

ONE Pumpkin Pie

Inspired by the ever-popular Fall dessert, ONE Pumpkin Pie delivers the brand's signature 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar for a guilt-free Autumn snack. Like all ONE products, the Pumpkin Pie bar is made with high-quality, gluten free ingredients to keep your eyes on the pies and enjoy a better-for-you bite for breakfast, pre and post workout, or anywhere on-the-go.

"Consumers are passionate about pumpkin-inspired flavors and we are thrilled to bring back this seasonal treat, per feedback from our fans," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONE Brands. "With this addition to our product line-up for the Fall, we invite our consumers to have ONE Pumpkin Pie for breakfast, as a snack, or anywhere their active lifestyle takes them to enjoy this favorite pairing all throughout the Fall season."

ONE Pumpkin Pie is available starting today on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as at Publix, Vitamin Shoppe and ShopRite. The bars retail for SRP of $2.49-$2.79. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #YouveFoundTheONE and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. Each ONE Brands product provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with at least 20 grams of protein and only ONE gram of sugar per serving. ONE offers a healthier option in delicious flavors that are ideal for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster of fifteen powerfully delicious core flavors, including the latest additions to the ONE family—Dark Chocolate Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Cup are currently available at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and regional grocers and gyms across the country, with the core flavors also available at Target and Walmart. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.

