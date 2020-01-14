Oh My Green Acquires Byte Foods

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh My Green, a leading provider of healthy food and wellbeing services for corporations of all sizes, today announced it has acquired Byte Foods, the food distribution and logistics division of Byte Technology . This acquisition will extend the reach of Oh My Green's fresh food into hundreds of additional locations and allow employers to provide an essential workplace amenity without incurring the cost of fully subsidized food.

Oh My Green will provide unattended storefronts within workplaces, hospitals, government facilities, universities with 24/7 access to fresh foods and beverages, while algorithmically customizing the assortment of options provided at each location, offering a healthy mix of salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, meal-kits, snacks and drinks.

"The storefronts will expand the array of food and beverage offerings currently available to Oh My Green customers and allow for further distribution of Oh My Green's healthy food services to a variety of organization sizes and budgetary needs, while helping us continue our mission of empowering people to live healthy and blissful lives," said Michael Heinrich, founder and CEO of Oh My Green. "We believe companies of all sizes should be able to have accessible options to offer healthy food and services to their employees."

"The acquisition of Byte Foods is an important milestone in becoming the 'go-to' technology partner for Oh My Green," said Megan Mokri, CEO of Byte Technology. "Byte developed this technology from the ground up to meet the growing demand for convenient access to fresh food, anywhere. Byte Foods is a thriving business built on the principle that employers don't need a budget to provide fresh food for their employees. The acquisition of Byte Foods allows Oh My Green to serve this very large and underserved market while empowering Byte Technology to become a pure-play technology provider for food companies everywhere."

Oh My Green will expand the Byte Foods product offerings alongside their Micro Kitchens and Culinary programs in their existing nine markets. For more information on Oh My Green, visit www.ohmygreen.com .

About Oh My Green

Oh My Green is creating workplace wellbeing through healthy food and wellbeing services. Founded out of the Stanford-StartX Incubator and Y Combinator, the company offers a wellbeing platform that brings nutritious snacks, meals, drinks and wellbeing practices to the workplace through micro-kitchens, micro-markets, catering, subscription boxes and more. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Oh My Green works with startups to Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries. Visit https://www.ohmygreen.com for more information and join our community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @OhMyGreenHQ.

About Byte Technology

Byte Technology allows food companies to sell their products anywhere, using small unattended stores. The small footprint of Byte Technology-powered stores enables them to be easily embedded in non-traditional retail locations like offices, universities, gyms, apartments, hospitals and more. Byte Technology's proprietary hardware and software platform provides unprecedented real-time visibility. into inventory, purchase, and restock data. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Byte Technology works with food companies across the United States. Visit https://www.bytetechnology.c o for more information.

