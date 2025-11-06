Oh My Mahjong Launches International Mahjong Card

The brand's first-ever card is making Mahjong more inclusive, with clear gameplay updates and a 15% giveback to Alzheimer's organizations.

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh My Mahjong (OMM), the beautifully designed American Mahjong brand leading the game's modern-day resurgence, announced today the release of its International Mahjong Card — a major step in the brand's ongoing mission to bring more players into the game and spread the joy of American Mahjong.

Oh My Mahjong releases annual International Mahjong Card which includes clear guidance on how to play with blank tiles.

Backed by a nationwide network of over 1,000 certified Mahji Mentors, who are building community as they teach American Mahjong to millions, OMM continues to make the game more approachable, inclusive, and connection-driven. The introduction of the International Mahjong Card marks a new chapter in that mission, honoring the deep traditions of the tiles and gameplay while welcoming more players to the table.

Like the traditional annual Mahjong card, which outlines the official hands and combinations used for that year's American Mahjong play, the International Mahjong Card also serves as a gameplay essential, with added features designed to reduce confusion and support learning at every level.

One of the most common frustrations among players has long been uncertainty around blank tiles. While they frequently appear in sets sold in the U.S., there are inconsistent house rules and confusion about how they should be used. The International Mahjong Card sets clear, standard guidance around blanks — bringing clarity to beginners and experienced players alike. The card also includes color-blind accessible design elements, making it easier for all players to distinguish suits and follow hands.

"From our Mahji Mentors to our Mahjong 101 guide to our online tutorials, we've built our company to bring the joyful, shared experience of American Mahjong to everyone," said Megan Trottier, founder and CEO of Oh My Mahjong. "The introduction of the International Mahjong Card was a natural next step, allowing us to offer clear guidance and consistency so anyone can learn with confidence and through connection."

The launch also carries a deeply personal significance for Trottier. Inspired by her grandmother, who battled Alzheimer's disease, Megan has long been passionate about the connection between Mahjong and brain health.

"Watching someone I loved face memory loss gave me a deep appreciation for the power of a healthy, active mind," she said. "Mahjong isn't just fun, it's brilliant for the brain. It encourages memory, focus, strategy, and connection. Every shuffle and every hand keeps the mind sharp and the heart full."

In honor of that legacy, 15% of every International Mahjong Card sale will be donated to organizations supporting Alzheimer's research, awareness, and care. It's a meaningful way for OMM to not just grow the game, but give back to a cause close to the brand's heart.

With American Mahjong seeing a major revival across the U.S., OMM has been at the center of the movement. As the category leader in both teaching tools and beautifully designed game sets, the International Mahjong Card marks a new chapter in helping even more players join with confidence.

The International Mahjong Card will be available for presale starting Thursday, November 6 for $12.00 exclusively at ohmymahjong.com.

About Oh My Mahjong

Oh My Mahjong is a modern lifestyle brand transforming how people discover and experience American Mahjong. Founded in 2022 by CEO Megan Trottier, Oh My Mahjong has quickly become a leader in the game's cultural revival, known for its artfully designed sets, limited-edition collaborations, and vibrant community of players and instructors. Blending heritage with contemporary style, the brand offers products and resources that make the game approachable, visually striking, and socially engaging. Driven by a belief in the cognitive and emotional benefits of play—and inspired by the founder's personal connection to Alzheimer's—Oh My Mahjong donates 15% of proceeds from its International Mahjong Card to organizations supporting Alzheimer's research, awareness, and care. Through its nationwide Mahji Mentorship program, extensive how-to content, and passionate fanbase, Oh My Mahjong is bringing Mahjong back into homes as both a tradition and a trend. Based in Dallas, the company is building a movement around connection, creativity, and play.

