Oh Norman! and Kaley Cuoco Champion Rescue Shelters and Encourage Adoption

It's no surprise people care deeply about their pets. In fact, 56% of Americans say they'd rather spend the holidays with their dog than with their extended family, according to a recent survey commissioned by Oh Norman!. That kind of love is what rescue shelters help make possible for abandoned or displaced animals. By providing care, safety and critical services, rescue shelters play an important role in giving animals a second chance at life.

"We see every day how much love rescue animals have to give," said Teri Austin, president of the Amanda Foundation. "We rely on our communities to see that every animal is seen, cared for and loved. Some people give their time, some give resources, and some open their homes to make second chances possible for pets who have so much to offer us in return."

A Little Extra Love Can Make a Big Difference

The survey revealed, nearly 9 in 10 people say they would be more likely to adopt a dog that looks clean and smells great. That means first impressions aren't just important, they can make the difference between a pup being passed over or finding a loving home.

During the shelter takeover, adoptable dogs at The Amanda Foundation received luxury spa treatments from LA-based grooming company Golden State Grooming, using Oh Norman! Clean AF shampoo to help them look and smell their best for potential adopters. In addition to hands-on support, Oh Norman! donated funds to the shelter's ongoing work and every new pet parent who adopts from the shelter will also receive a special Oh Norman! adoption product bundle to help their new dog settle in.

"We effing love these animals! Our team was so excited to work with this incredible organization," said Kaley Cuoco, co-founder and president of Oh Norman!. "The best part is that anyone can make an impact by getting involved with your local shelter, whether volunteering, donating or adopting."

Championing the Bond Between People and Their Pets

Dogs aren't just pets, they're family. Nearly 80% of people say their dog understands them better than people do, and more than half would rather spend a cozy Friday night with their pup than with anyone else. Yet countless rescue dogs never get the chance to offer that same love and loyalty.

Named after Cuoco's first rescue dog Norman, the pet wellness brand was built from day one to improve the lives of animals. With four rescue dogs of her own, Cuoco has made it her mission to support shelters and help every dog feel cared for, confident and ready to be loved. To date, Oh Norman! has provided substantial monetary support and tens of thousands of products to shelters across the country to help them care for the animals in their communities, ensuring every adoption story begins with a dog at their healthiest and happiest.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online by Pollfish on behalf of Oh Norman! from October 14-15, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 to 64.

About Oh Norman!

Co-founded by Kaley Cuoco, Oh Norman! is a pet care brand on a mission to make joyful, cutting-edge products that improve the lives of the animals we love. The brand is a trusted place for pet parents, offering healthy, well-designed products for pets and the people who effing love them. To learn more about Oh Norman! visit at ohnorman.com or follow on Instagram at @ohnorman .

About The Amanda Foundation

Founded on the belief that every animal is worthy of love, The Amanda Foundation is California's only rescue organization that operates a full-service veterinary hospital, a free Spaymobile surgical unit, and humane education school programs. As an active rescue organization, Amanda takes dogs and cats from city and county shelters and finds them loving homes. For over 40 years, Amanda has led the way in tackling the root causes of pet homelessness, saving lives and strengthening the bond between people and animals. Learn more about Amanda at amandafoundation.org .

About Golden State Grooming Company

Golden State Grooming Company is a stylish, award-winning mobile pet grooming service providing compassionate, top-shelf grooming for dogs and cats in the West Hollywood and Beverly Hills area. Known for its commitment to luxury and care, Golden State delivers a personalized grooming experience right to your doorstep—because every pet deserves to look and feel like a star. Follow Golden State at @goldenstategroomingco

