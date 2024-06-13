OH NORMAN! ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR ITS MOST IMPORTANT ROLE YET, CHIEF TREAT OFFICER

Working Hand-in-Paw with Kaley Cuoco, One Lucky Dog Will Play an Integral Role in Testing All of Oh Norman!'s New Product Innovations Before They Hit the Market

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh Norman! , Kaley Cuoco's pet care brand that is committed to helping owners problem-solve and achieve peace of mind when it comes to their furry friends, is excited to announce they are hiring a dog for the company's most important role yet, a Chief Treat Officer (CTO). Oh Norman!'s Chief Treat Officer, which will be hand selected by Cuoco following a three-month submission process and public voting, will work closely with the internal team on product development and testing. The role will come with an annual salary of $10,000.

Beginning today, pet guardians of qualified dogs can submit via the Oh Norman! website. The primary job responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, testing and reviewing all of Oh Norman!'s new product innovations before they hit the market, and monthly social media deliverables. Candidates submitted should have a keen sense of smell and taste, an understanding of trends and their peers, as well as a proficiency with social media, of course with a supportive pet parent who can serve as their professional camera assistant. Following their appointment in October, the winning dog will remain in the position for one calendar year.

"As a pet parent and the co-founder of Oh Norman!, I always strive to create top quality products that dogs love. As we've continued to build out the Oh Norman! team, it's become evident that we need to bring in an expert," said Kaley Cuoco, actress, animal advocate and co-founder of Oh Norman!. "By bringing in a dog to serve as our Chief Treat Officer, we are ensuring that every dog has a voice in the process. I am looking forward to working with our new employee who will help ensure our customers are the happiest they can be."

Applicants will be accepted from today until September 13, 2024, with the winner being announced by Cuoco on Oh Norman!'s Instagram this October, following a public voting period. Those pet guardians interested in applying on behalf of their dog should plan to do so via the Oh Norman! website and will be required to fill out an application. Applicants must reside in the continental United States and are required to submit an original, creative 30-second video explaining why their dog is right for the role. Full rules and regulations as well as submission guidelines can be found at ohnorman.com .

About Oh Norman!:

Co-founded by Kaley Cuoco, Oh Norman! is a pet care brand on a mission to make joyful, cutting-edge products that improve the lives of the animals we love. The brand is a trusted place for pet parents, offering healthy, well-designed products for pets and the people who effing love them. To learn more about Oh Norman! visit at ohnorman.com or follow on Instagram at @ohnorman .

