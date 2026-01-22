OH SNAP! Brings Bold Flavor to the Snack Aisle With New Chil-lime Bites

A new flavor innovation, a refreshed packaging design and the brand's first integrated marketing campaign, 'Snap Out of the Ordinary' invites consumers to snack out of the ordinary.

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OH SNAP!, a leader in better-for-you refrigerated snacks and the original creator of the brineless pickle in a pouch, is snapping consumers out of snack ruts with the launch of Chil-lime Bites, its newest flavor innovation. The launch coincides with a refreshed packaging design and the brand's first integrated marketing campaign, 'Snap Out of the Ordinary.' Together, the debut reinforces OH SNAP!'s mantra that snacking should never be boring – bringing bold flavor, everyday convenience, and better-for-you options to moments that are anything but ordinary.

Demand for bold, globally inspired flavors is on the rise, with Millennials and Gen Z significantly over-indexing for adventurous profiles. Chil-lime Bites answer that call with a savory chili kick and bright lime finish, expanding a lineup that already includes Dilly Bites, Hottie Bites, and Sassy Bites, two of which (Dilly Bites and Hottie Bites) rank among the top-selling refrigerated grab-and-go snacks nationally. Beyond pickles, the brand's lineup also includes pickled veggies – Carrot Cuties and Cool Beans – along with the award-winning infused cranberry snack, Cranberry Sweeties (Sweets & Snacks' most innovative new product award winner-2023).

"Chil-lime Bites is our latest innovation bringing a new twist to our lineup of grab 'n go snacks, combining savory chili and bright lime for a bold, refreshing flavor," said Ryan M. Downs, Founder & President of OH SNAP!. "This new variety pushes flavor boundaries while staying true to our roots – bold taste, real crunch, and snacks designed for real life. 'Snap Out of the Ordinary' captures that energy, turning everyday moments into opportunities for delicious, better-for-you snacking."

That mindset comes to life in the 'Snap Out of the Ordinary' campaign, a playful, high-energy brand concept designed to redefine routine snack moments. Featuring attention-grabbing taglines that elevate everyday snacking like "Refuel Out of the Ordinary," "Crave Out of the Ordinary," "Grab n' go Out of the Ordinary," the campaign's hero spot showcases vibrant vignettes – from a runner grabbing Dilly Bites mid-stride, to a college student powering through a study session with Hottie Bites, to a mom and teen sharing Sassy Bites during a carpool ride. Each scene underscores how OH SNAP! transforms ordinary routines into flavorful, memorable moments.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Zero, the campaign will roll out across connected TV, Meta, TikTok, influencer partnerships and various retail media networks. OH SNAP! is handling all media strategy and buying in-house.

Chil-lime Bites are now available on Amazon and will be widely available nationwide at retail outlets starting in March 2026. To learn more, visit https://ohsnappickles.com/.

About OH SNAP!

Founded in 2015, OH SNAP! is redefining better-for-you snacks with bold flavors that deliver maximum crunch, less mess, and on-the-go convenience. Using an innovative refrigerated process and no added brine, OH SNAP! packs fresh flavor into grab 'n go pouches. From classic Dilly Bites to spicy Hottie Bites, sweet n' spicy Sassy Bites, and now Chil‑lime Bites, the brand offers a flavor for every craving. Available nationwide at leading retailers and anywhere consumers look for a grab n' go snacks, OH SNAP! keeps snacking crunchy, delicious and anything but ordinary.

SOURCE OH SNAP!