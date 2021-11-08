Oh What Fun! Friendly's Restaurants Introduces New Kids Meals and Treats

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over chicken fingers and fries, Friendly's Restaurants are giving their pint-sized patrons some tasty new entrees to feast on.

Starting November 8th, the beloved restaurant chain will add three new kid's meals to the menu. From the deliciously fun Taco Pocket to the tasty Green Machine salad, the new entrees will be chock full of fresh ingredients ready to please even the littlest palates. These new meals join some of Friendly's long-time favorite kid meals, including the Double Sliders, Mini Mozzarella Sticks and Mac and Frank.

"For decades, Friendly's has brought smiles, delicious ice cream, and great food to communities along the East Coast," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "Our new kid's meals are just a sampling of other menu and experience enhancements planned for 2022. It's all about creating new memories and bringing family and friends together around the table."

Each kid's meal is served with a drink and a signature Friendly's ice cream sundae, like the beloved Monster Mash or Cone Head. Plus, while supplies last, each kid's meal will come with a new inflatable headband in five different playful designs: frog, panda, koala, giraffe, or a pink bow.

And 'Tis the Season to spread holiday cheer with Friendly's new Rudy the Reindeer holiday sundae available for a limited-time through the holiday season.

New menu items include:

NEW Taco Pocket - Served with browned ground taco meat, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce, sour cream, and tortilla strips, all folded inside a grilled tortilla.

NEW Chicken & Rice Garden - This is a delicious bowl of goodness with grilled chicken, rice pilaf, pineapple tidbits, and a vegetable blend of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots.

NEW Green Machine - Freshly chopped mixed greens, diced tomatoes, and sliced hard-boiled eggs are tossed in a creamy Ranch dressing.

NEW Limited Time Rudy the Reindeer Sundae- With his oh-so-bright cherry nose, chocolate-covered pretzel ears, and blue M&M's eyes, this chocolate ice cream holiday sundae will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

The new kid's meals are available to enjoy for dine-in or customers can order on the Friendly's app for takeout and delivery.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

