Oh, What Fun It Is to Drive? Not on December's Riskiest Day

Dangers on the Roadway Peak the Weekends Before the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you find yourself rushing around to get ready for the holidays, you're not alone! It is a time of year when more drivers are on the roads, which increases the chance of an accident happening. The most dangerous day to drive this month is expected to be December 23, according to a predictive analysis of Nationwide claims data.

'Tis the Season to be Driving

For the past few years, Nationwide claims frequency has shown the riskiest days are the weekends leading up to Christmas, with an increase in auto accidents happening December 15-17 and 22-24.

"Being more cautious while driving during the holiday hustle will ensure that you and everyone around you have a safe holiday season," said Sarah Jacobs, Nationwide's SVP of Personal Lines Product & Underwriting. "One of the easiest ways to stay focused this season is to put your phone down while behind the wheel. The unnecessary multitasking is not worth the risk and creates added danger for the driver, the passengers, and all others on the road."

Distracted Driving in a Winter Wonderland

There is a good chance while driving to the store to do your holiday shopping, you'll see another driver looking at their phones behind the wheel.

According to the latest driving survey from Nationwide, the overwhelming majority agree driving has become more dangerous, reporting that other drivers are more often looking at their phones (92%).

An analysis using Nationwide SmartRide data revealed that there are five or more distractions in a 20-mile commute, with each distraction averaging 15 seconds at 45mph—this is equivalent to driving blind for the length of 3.35 football fields!

To help prevent the issues, 30 states have primary hand-free laws in place. Visit the Governor's Highway Safety Association to see if your state has enacted Hands-Free Legislation.

Deck the Halls with Updated Insurance

The holiday season is a great time to review your insurance coverage with your agent to make sure you have the right coverage for your needs. The claims data shows that drivers have good reason to be apprehensive about driving around the holidays; knowing you're covered in case something does happen can bring some relief.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024

Contact:

Lyndsey Kleven

(614) 249-6349

[email protected]

Subscribe to Nationwide News

SOURCE Nationwide