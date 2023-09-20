OHA is the Lead Left Arranger for Lindsay Goldberg's acquisition of Kleinfelder

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OHA served as Lead Left Arranger for the private unitranche facility to support Lindsay Goldberg's acquisition of Kleinfelder from Wind Point. Kleinfelder is a leading provider of engineering, design, testing, inspection and environmental services to blue chip private and public clients in diverse end markets across North America, and OHA was the largest lender in the financing.

This transaction harnessed OHA's demonstrated expertise within the business services industry. Since 2002, OHA has committed to nearly $5 billion in private financing solutions for market-leading companies across the sector. OHA employs an industry-specialist investment model in which industry teams maintain a deep understanding of all relevant companies in their sector across markets, positioning OHA as a one-stop shop for company and borrower financing needs.

Lindsay Goldberg engaged with OHA during the early stages of its acquisition, given OHA's prior knowledge of the industry and existing relationship with the sponsor.

"When Lindsay Goldberg approached us about Kleinfelder, it was easy for us to gain conviction in the transaction," said Eric Muller, Portfolio Manager and Partner at OHA. "We had familiarity with its business model and industry trends due to our prior work on and investments in other similar companies, which allowed us to quickly execute and deliver an effective financing solution. We are excited to play a part in the continued success of the company."

Paul Gordon, Head of Capital Markets at Lindsay Goldberg shared this sentiment. "OHA was a natural financing partner when we started exploring this transaction," he said. "Their understanding of the business and solutions-oriented leadership have led to a constructive partnership that will help us achieve our long-term growth objectives for Kleinfelder."

About OHA: OHA is a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in private lending, distressed credit, structured credit, real assets, special situations, leveraged loans and high yield bonds. OHA manages approximately $61 billion of capital across credit strategies in pooled funds, collateralized loan obligations and single investor mandates. The firm's global, primarily institutional investor base includes pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, fund of funds, family offices and high net worth individuals. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.com.

About Kleinfelder: Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder is a leading engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services firm. Kleinfelder employs nearly 3,100 professionals and operates from over 105 office locations in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit kleinfelder.com.

About Lindsay Goldberg: Lindsay Goldberg is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital and has invested in over 60 platform companies and over 300 follow-on opportunities. The firm focuses on three industries that typically demonstrate resilience across economic cycles, including industrials, services, and healthcare, in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Lindsay Goldberg takes a relationship-driven approach and is supported by its global network of affiliate partners. For more information about Lindsay Goldberg, please visit lindsaygoldbergllc.com.

